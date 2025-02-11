Utility work on Route 14 in Cary to create temporary lane closures

Maintenance work along Route 14 in Cary is expected to create temporary lane closures for the rest of the month. (photo provided by Village of Cary)

Maintenance work along Route 14 in Cary is expected to create temporary lane closures for the rest of the month.

Enbridge, a utility company, will be performing maintenance work along Route 14 near East Main Street, according to a village of Cary news alert. The work, which started Feb. 3, is expected to be completed by March 1, according to the village.

Maintenance workers will be doing repairs to the underground infrastructure, which will require eastbound lanes on Route 14 to be temporarily closed near CVS Pharmacy and Vertical Dispensary.