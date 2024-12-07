Anna Campanelli leads Huntley to FVC girls basketball win: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls basketball

Huntley 66, Hampshire 23: Anna Campanelli put 22 points on the board to lead the Red Raiders to a Fox Valley Conference win.

Luca Garlin added nine points.

Cary-Grove 67, Dundee-Crown 18: At Cary, the Trojans dominated to a Fox Valley Conference victory.

Kennedy Manning led C-G with 16 points and Sam Skerl added 12.

Crystal Lake South 69, Burlington Central 39: Gaby Dzik scored 19 points to help the Gators to a Fox Valley Conference win.

Gracey LePage had 16 on the night and Laken LePage added 14.

Jacobs 37, Prairie Ridge 34: Briana Ramsey and Liz Schwartz combined to score 22 points to lead the Golden Eagles to a Fox Valley Conference win.

Marengo 55, Woodstock 40: Dayna Carr had 17 points during a Kishwaukee River Conference victory.

Myah Broughton and Macy Noe combined to add 20 points.

Johnsburg 58, Sandwich 38: 11 players scored and the Skyhawks earned a Kishwaukee River Conference victory.

Summer Toussaint scored 16 points.

Harvard 50, Richmond-Burton 44: The Hornets picked up their first Kishwaukee River Conference victory since 2020.

Summer Jones had 11 points, Ana Figueroa had 10 and Ava Peceniak and Jackie Silva combined to add 16.

South Beloit 41, Alden-Hebron 38: The Sobos edged out a Northeastern Athletic Conference win.

Crystal Lake Central 33, McHenry 9: The Tigers dominated and came out on top for a Fox Valley Conference victory.

Plano 57, Woodstock North 40: The Blue Thunder fell and couldn’t come back in Kishwaukee River Conference action.

Boys basketball

McHenry 70, Crystal Lake Central 29: The Warriors dominated for a Fox Valley Conference win.

Adam Anwar led with 14 points and Tyler Hurckes and Caleb Jett scored 11 each.

South Beloit 79, Alden-Hebron 23: Ross Robertson had 31 points and 11 rebounds during a Northeastern Athletic Conference victory.

Jack Davis had 10 points, Mason Beavers had nine and Porter chipped in with seven.

Cary-Grove 50, Dundee-Crown 43: Adam Bauer had 13 points and Landon Nawracaj added 12 during a Fox Valley Conference win.

Brady Bauer and Brady Elbert combined to score 10.

Jacobs 59, Prairie Ridge 49: The Golden Eagles pulled ahead for a Fox Valley Conference victory.

Boys bowling

Marengo 3456, Harvard 2471: At Marengo, the Indians won both series to take a dominating Kishwaukee River Conference victory.

Robert Heuser, Daschle Mardock and Hunter Pankow won the first series with a 1660 and Lucas Frohling, Gavin Barkman and Ryan Heuser won the second series with a 1796.

Boys wrestling

Dundee-Crown 42, Cary-Grove 39: The Chargers came out on top in a Fox Valley Conference matchup.

Crystal Lake Central 53, McHenry 18: At Crystal Lake, the hosts dominated for a Fox Valley Conference win.