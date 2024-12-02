Paulson Road bridge closed indefinitely following recent inspection

McHenry County Division of Transportation has launched MCRide Connect, an on-demand subsidy program designed to provide affordable transportation options for eligible residents. (Image provided by McHenry County Division of Transportation)

The McHenry County Division of Transportation and the Illinois Department of Transportation have closed the Paulson Road Township Bridge over the north branch of the Kishwaukee River in Hartland Township following a recent bridge inspection.

A detour route around the bridge, located between Woodstock and Harvard, is posted directing travelers to utilize U.S. Route 14, Deep Cut Road and Streit Road. Motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour. The duration of the closure is currently indefinite.

The county is actively working with IDOT to replace this bridge structure. Pending state and local approvals, the bridge replacement project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2027.

Follow the McHenry County Division of Transportation on Facebook at facebook.com/McHenryCountyDOT for transportation updates throughout the county.