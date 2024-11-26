2024-25 Northwest Herald boys basketball preview capsules

FOX VALLEY CONFERENCE

Burlington Central

Coach: Brett Porto (16th season)

Last season’s record: 21-11, 12-6 FVC (tied for third)

Top returning players: Jake Johnson, sr. (F, 6-4); LJ Kerr sr. (G, 6-0); Caden West, sr. (G, 5-10); Patrick Shell, sr. (F, 6-3); Patrick Magan, so. (F, 6-6); Bennek Braden, so. (G, 6-3); Ryan Carpenter, so. (G, 5-10); Cash Cumpata, so. (G, 5-10)

Top new players: Tyler Kotwica, jr. (F, 6-3); Zach Hultgren, jr. (F, 6-5); Daniel Cassata, jr. (G, 5-10); Brady Andersen, jr. (G, 5-10); Colton O’Neil, so. (F, 6-1); CJ Cenzia, so. (G, 5-8)

Season outlook: The Rockets followed up a 29-win season, which included their third-straight FVC championship, with another 20-win campaign. While they didn’t “four-peat” in the FVC, they are 57-14 since joining the conference in the 2019-20. Several veterans return, including sharp-shooting, All-FVC forward Johnson, and the roster is buoyed by six sophomores, including two newcomers. Johnson averaged 14.9 points and 7 rebounds per game last season (his third on varsity) and sank 76 3-pointers. Porto said he hopes to be competitive in every game. Porto won his 300th game last season and sits at 317 career wins.

Burlington Central's Jake Johnson shoots a 3-pointer against Marmion two seasons ago at the Plano Christmas Classic. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Cary-Grove

Coach: Adam McCloud (ninth season)

Last season: 15-16, 10-8 FVC (fifth)

Top returning players: Adam Bauer, jr. (C); AJ Berndt, jr. (G); Justice German, sr. (G); Landon Nawracaj, sr. (G); Ryan Boutwell, sr. (F)

Top newcomers: Dylan Dumele, jr. (G); Conner Strike, jr. (G); Brady Bauer, jr. (F); Brady Elbert, jr. (F)

Season outlook: The Trojans are young but return a good amount of experience in Adam Bauer (56% FG, 36% 3-point shooting, 8 ppg, 5 rpg) , Berndt (7 ppg) and German, all of whom played heavy minutes last season. Also returning from strong offseasons are Nawracaj and Boutwell. McCloud said Dumele, Strike, Brady Bauer and Elbert are part of a strong junior class. The coach also said his Trojans will be fast and deep in their attack. “Perimeter shooting and aggressive defense will see the young Trojans pushing the pace this season,” McCloud said. C-G graduated Jake Hornok (13 ppg), PJ Weaver and Ryan Elbert (10 ppg). McCloud said his team’s depth will allow the Trojans to increase its pace. He also notes that scouting will be difficult for teams with the improvement of perimeter shooting his team brings into the season. ... Last season marked the Trojans’ first winning campaign in the FVC since 2021-2022.

Crystal Lake Central

Coach: Dan Oziminski (second season)

Last season: 6-26, 0-18 FVC (10th)

Top returning players: Jackson Hopkins, sr. (G, 6-5); JJ Parrish, sr. (C, 6-9); Rhett Ozment, sr. (G, 6-2); Avery Lee, jr. (G, 6-2)

Top new players: Johnny Geisser, jr. (G, 6-0); Danny Spychala, so. (F, 6-7)

Season outlook: Oziminski said his team looks promising, with some key players returning and new talent on the roster. The Tigers are expected to have a tough nonconference schedule as they try to climb the ladder in the FVC. Ozment could play in a four-guard rotation and contribute decent minutes. The 6-9 Parrish is expected to start at center and could see a significant increase in minutes, Oziminski said. The coach said the 6-5 Hopkins has the potential to be a great starting guard.

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Matt LePage (13th season)

Last season: 31-4, 18-0 FVC (first)

Top returning players: AJ Demirov, sr. (PG, 6-0); Tony Santarelli, sr. (F, 6-5); Cooper Buelna, sr. (F, 6-4); Carson Trivellini, so. (G, 6-2); Wyatt Orlick, sr. (G, 6-0); Maddox Stroner, sr. (G, 5-10)

Top newcomers: Nick Stowasser, so. (G, 6-3); John Morgan, fr. (F, 6-5); Ryan Morgan, fr. (F, 6-5)

Season outlook: The defending FVC champion Gators return two starters and two key reserves from last season’s team, which also won the Class 3A Kaneland Sectional title. Demirov is the reigning Northwest Herald Player of the Year and is set to lead this season’s squad, which LePage said should be “a nice blend of senior experience and underclassmen.” Demirov averaged 20 points last season and led the area with 91 3s. Buelna, Santarelli and Trivellini are much improved and are ready for bigger roles to go along with Demirov, LePage said. The newcomers include the Morgans, John and Ryan, who are 6-5 freshmen. “I am looking forward to seeing this team compete and get better throughout the season,” LePage said.

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Lance Huber (22nd season)

Last season: 13-17, 7-11 FVC (tied for seventh)

Top returning players: Terrion Spencer, sr. (G); Jared Russell, sr. (G); Hayden DeMarsh, sr. (F); Anthony Jobe, sr. (F)

Top newcomers: Rasheed Trice, jr, (F/G); Amos Bynum, jr. (F/G); Kadin Malone, jr. (G); Leon Metcalf, jr. (G)

Season outlook: Huber said his team isn’t very big so the Chargers will need to rebound as a team and find a way to get easy baskets. Spencer, Russell, DeMarsh and Jobe all are four-year three-sport athletes. Spencer averaged 11 points and six rebounds a game last season. Huber is team is hoping to be in the top half of the FVC and be an extremely competitive team.

Hampshire

Coach: Mike Featherly (sixth season)

Last season: 13-19, 7-11 FVC (tied for seventh)

Top returning players: Ben Dumoulin, sr. (G, 5-11); Chayse Gray, sr. (G, 5-9); Jaden Nelson, sr. (G/F, 6-1); Ryan Prowicz, sr. (G, 6-1); Evan Wurtz, sr. (F, 6-2)

Top newcomers: Cole Harkin, jr. (G, 5-9); Jordan Parish, jr. (G, 5-9); Trayvon Greer, jr. (G, 5-10); Jaiden Baldwin, jr. (F, 6-1); Sean Roth, jr. (G, 6-0); Danny Doherty, sr. (G, 6-0); Devin Bach, jr. (F, 6-2); Israel Ayoola, jr. (F, 6-3)

Season outlook: The Whip-Purs have a lot of new faces on the varsity team, but should have more depth than previous years. “Practices have been competitive with great energy,” Featherly said. “This should be a competitive year in the Fox Valley, and we are working to be in the mix.”

Huntley

Coach: Collin Kalamatas (second season)

Last season: 20-11, 14-5 FVC (second)

Top returning players: Sheldon Aninagyei-Bonsu, sr. (G, 6-3); Logan Darragh, sr. (C, 6-7); Connor Devries, sr. (G, 6-3); Will Dillon, sr. (F, 6-3); Ashua Maya, sr. (G, 6-0), Aidan Larson, sr. (G, 6-3); Zach Rysavy, sr. (G, 6-2); Christian Wilson, sr. (G, 6-3)

Top newcomers: Noah Cook, so. (G/F, 6-6); Aidan Gibbs, jr. (G, 5-10); Casey Kaczmarski, jr. (G, 5-11); Dylan Pease, jr. (F, 6-0)

Season outlook: The Red Raiders finished second in the FVC last season but graduated six of their top eight rotation players. “While we lose a lot of the core from last year’s team, we had a bunch of guys on the roster last year that are stepping into bigger roles this year who are more than ready for the opportunity,” Kalamatas said. “We have some good depth with a mix of bright young players and solid senior leaders.” Wilson came off the bench last season and made 51 3-pointers, shooting 44%. “He will certainly have an expanded role this year,” Kalamatas said. Aninagyei-Bonsu was the only other Raider to play significant minutes last season. “We are excited for the upcoming season,” Kalamatas said. “Practices have been competitive, and the guys have been working extremely hard since last March. We hope to see plenty of growth in our group from November to March.”

Jacobs’ Ben Jurzak (left) shoots against Lake Zurich’s Jonathan Fleaka last season at the Hinkle Holiday Classic. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Jacobs

Coach: Jimmy Roberts (12th season)

Last season: 14-18, 9-9 FVC (sixth)

Top returning players: Ben Jurzak, sr. (G, 6-0); Emaan Thomas, sr. (G, 5-10); Nolan Roper, sr. (G, 6-2); Samson Averehi, jr. (F, 6-4); Jordan O’Connor, sr. (G, 6-3)

Top newcomers: Carson Goehring, jr. (F, 6-4); Connor Goehring, jr. (F, 6-4); Jack Magee, jr. (G, 6-0); Marcello Robertson, jr. (G, 5-11)

Season outlook: Jurzak is a four-year varsity player for the Golden Eagles who has scored 856 points and last season made 87 3-pointers in earning All-Area First Team honors. Fellow senior Thomas has been starting since his sophomore year. Roper is another three-year varsity player. “Led by our experienced senior guards, we hope to contend for the FVC title and a regional championship,” Roberts said. The Goehrings are 6-4 twins who played key roles in helping the football team earn a playoff berth. Connor started at quarterback and Carson at wide receiver. “We have a bunch of newcomers that will contribute,” Roberts said. “We do have some size and athleticism from those newcomers that we have not had for a few years.”

McHenry

Coach: Corky Card (second season)

Last season: 26-9, 12-6 FVC (tied for third)

Top returning player: Adam Anwar, jr. (F, 6-7); Caleb Jett, sr. (F 6-5); Dylan Hurckes, sr. (G, 6-2); Marko Stojich, sr. (6-2 G); Kyle Maness, sr. (G, 5-10); Carter Sites, sr. (F, 6-4)

Top newcomers: Connor McLean, sr. (F, 6-2); Blake Renfro, jr. (F, 6-6)

Season outlook: Card, who went 251-182 in 15 seasons at Prairie Ridge, made an immediate impact in his first season with the Warriors last season. McHenry put together the best record in school history and reached the Class 4A Guilford Sectional championship game. Gone is All-Area first-team selection Marko Visnjevac (Lake Forest College), who averaged 14 points and 3.6 rebounds a game and hit 70 3-pointers. But Card said he has a strong core of returning players and new additions. The veterans include the 6-7 Anwar, who averaged 11 points and 5.6 rebounds a game last season. “We’re looking forward to the start of the season,” Card said. “The conference looks to be well balanced and solid again this year. Defensively, we’ll be tough, disciplined, and focused on forcing turnovers and creating opportunities. On the offensive end, our team’s versatility and depth will be key as we look to push the pace.”

Prairie Ridge

Coach: Brian Frericks (first season)

Last season: 6-25, 2-16 FVC (ninth)

Top returning players: Ben Gablenz, sr. (G, 6-3); Sam Kirk, sr. (G, 6-0); Eli Loeding, jr. (G/F, 6-4)

Top newcomers: Maddon McKim, jr. (F, 6-3); Johnny Kemp, jr. (G, 6-0); Brendan Beu, jr. (G, 6-1)

Season outlook: With three returning starters in Gablenz, Kirk and Loeding, the Wolves are looking to improve on last season’s six-win season. They’ll try to do so under a new coach. Frericks graduated from Crystal Lake South in 2013 and spent the past two seasons as Grayslake North’s girls basketball coach. Gablenz averaged 10.1 points a game as a junior. “Ben, Sam and Eli are all great leaders that bring different qualities to our team,” Frericks said. “We have a lot of returning players that played significant minutes for us last year and some juniors that are ready to step into significant roles.” Frericks replaces Ryan Smith, who led the Wolves for six seasons. Smith left Prairie Ridge to take an assistant principal position with Elgin Area School District U-46. “As a new staff, we are recommitting to the defensive end of the court,” Frericks said. “If we can continue to develop as one team and play together we will be a tough out for anyone.”

KISHWAUKEE RIVER CONFERENCE

Harvard

Coach: Brian Heidtke (second season)

Last season: 2-28, 0-14 KRC

Top returning players: Adam Cooke, sr. (C, 6-2), Ryan Bennett, sr. (G, 5-10), Landon Crone, sr. (G, 5-8), DeAndre Keller, sr. (F, 6-1),

Top newcomers: Julian Acosta, so. (G, 5-9), Zacharie Bush, so. (G, 5-10), Pablo Muralles, so. (G, 5-5), Damian Vazquez, so. (F, 5-11), Diego Escobar, jr. (G, 5-7), Logan Nulle, jr. (G/F, 5-10), Cristian Pagles, jr. (G, 5-5)

Season outlook: The Hornets went winless in conference last season but return four seniors, including the athletic Cooke, who’s a three-year varsity player, and the team should get a lift from the sophomore Acosta, who will start. “We are excited to see the hard work that we put in over the summer pay off this season, as it was the first time in a couple of years that basketball players at Harvard had an opportunity during the summer,” Heidtke said. “Our lineup is small, but we play much bigger than we look.” Heidtke calls Cooke “a strong physical player down low,” while guards Bennett and Acosta “have speed to get to the hoop and hit shots from the outside.” Crone’s athleticism provides the Hornets a “defensive boost,” Heidtke said, while Keller provides versatility with his “ability to play inside and use his quickness to play on the perimeter.”

Johnsburg’s JT Schmitt takes an outside shot against Harvard last season in Johnsburg. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Johnsburg

Coach: Mike Toussaint (14th season)

Last season: 18-15, 13-1 KRC (first)

Top returning players: JT Schmitt, sr. (G, 6-1); Jayce Schmitt, jr. (G, 6-2); Jarrel Albea, jr. (G, 6-1); Riley Johnson, sr. (G, 5-10); Ashton Stern, jr. (G, 6-4)

Top newcomers: Federico Laudato, sr. (G, 6-3); Danny Loud, jr. (G, 6-7); Trey Toussaint, so. (G, 6-1); Ryan Franze, so. (G, 5-10); Josh Kaunus, so. (G, 6-6)

Season outlook: The Skyhawks unseated two-time defending KRC champ Woodstock North last season to capture their first conference title in 18 years. “We should have more confidence coming into this year after a strong second half of last season and a KRC championship,” Toussaint said. The Skyhawks graduated leading scorer and rebounder Ben Person (13.9 ppg, 8.4 rpg) but bring back three All-KRC guards in the Schmitt brothers and Albea. JT Schmitt averaged 12.4 points a game last season. “Our experience with our returners coupled with the young talent we have coming up (undefeated JV team that won the KRC championship) should make for a great combination and give us a lot of depth,” Toussaint said. The additions include exchange student Laudato, who’s from Italy, where he played several years of club basketball, Toussaint said. “Our key will be our chemistry and coming together, but I expect that to happen quickly,” Toussaint said.

Marengo

Coach: Jeremy Burke (first season)

Last season: 4-28, 2-10 KRC (seventh)

Top returning players: Derek Bibbings, sr., (F/C, 6-4); Hunter Vazzano, sr. (G, 5-11); Jett Lesiak, jr. (G/F, 6-3)

Top newcomers: Parker Weadge, so. (F/C, 6-3); Sam Vandello, so. (F/C, 6-4)

Season outlook: Burke, a 1997 graduate of Marengo, hopes to get the Indians back on track, as they are 5-58 over the past two seasons. The new coach certainly understands and appreciates the history of the program. As a high school senior, he played on legendary Marengo coach Bill Barry’s last team and was on the court when Barry got his 700th victory. Gerry Burke, Jeremy’s late father, played on Barry’s first team, in 1969, as the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer started building a Class A dynasty in northern Illinois. Burke spent the past five seasons as Harvest Christian’s girls varsity head coach. Before that, he had stints on the coaching staffs at Marengo, Hampshire and Huntley. “We are looking to build this year using our senior leadership and our eagerness to improve on a daily basis,” Burke said. “Our goal is the get better each an every practice and game. If we can do that, the end results will take care of themselves. We are looking to be competitive game in and game out, which will help create a culture in the program that will remain for years to come.”

Richmond-Burton

Coach: Rich Petska (second season)

Last season: 17-13, 5-9 KRC (sixth)

Top returning players: Dane Gardner, jr. (G, 6-1); Jace Nelson, so. (F, 6-6); Ethan Nelson, sr. (F, 6-1); Landon Nelson, jr. (G/F 6-2); Ben Roberts, sr. (G/F, 6-1); Luke Robinson, jr. (G/F 6-5); Ryan Wisniewski, sr. (F, 6-1)

Top newcomers: Cade Garrison, jr. (G, 5-9); Ray Hannemann, jr. (G/F, 6-1); Christian Irslinger, sr. (G/F 6-5); Gavin Radmer, so. (G, 6-1)

Season outlook: After graduating seven players, including leading scorer Maddox Meyer (11.6 ppg) and Deegan Cooley (9.4 ppg), plus another starter, the Rockets “have a lot of unanswered questions and roles to fill,” Petska said. The returning players include the 6-5 Robinson, who averaged 10.2 points a game as a sophomore last season. “We are going to lean heavily on last year’s remaining players while our new guys gain valuable experience,” Petska said.

Woodstock

Coach: Ryan Starnes (third season)

Last season: 20-10, 11-3 KRC (second)

Top returning players: Max Beard, so. (G, 6-3); Ayden Cummings, sr. (F, 6-1); Collin Greenlee, sr. (G, 5-11), Tony Grzetic, sr. (G/F 6-2); Peter Muschong, sr. (C, 6-6); Joey Nitz, sr. (G/F 6-2); Jackson Thomas, sr. (G, 5-10); Charlie Walrod, sr. (F, 6-1)

Top newcomers: JJ Stokes, jr. (F, 6-0); Liam Laidig, fr. (F, 6-4)

Season outlook: The Blue Streaks are coming off their first 20-win season in more than 20 years and are hoping to build on it. The task won’t be easy, however, as they graduated four starters and over 80% of their minutes, scoring and rebounding, Starnes said. Beard and Greenlee played significant minutes last season and will provide the Blue Streaks with a quality backcourt. Grzetic was one of the better defenders on the team a year ago, Starnes said, and will play an important role again this season. The freshman Laidig, Nitz and Stokes will also be asked to fill the shoes of the graduated players. “We are inexperienced in a lot of ways, but I do think we will get better and better as the season rolls on,” Starnes said. “We have to look at every rep in practice, and every minute throughout the season as an opportunity to improve. I look forward to seeing this group grow as the season moves along.”

Woodstock North

Coach: Josh Jandron (second season)

Last season: 11-20, 7-7 KRC (fifth)

Top returning players: Max Dennison, sr. (G, 6-2); A.J. Bigler, sr. (G, 6-1); Colin Brodzik, sr. (G/F, 6-2); Garrett Batdorff, sr. (G/F, 6-3); Jack Wollpert, sr. (G, 6-0); Hayden White, sr. (F, 6-2); Jaden Pena, sr. (G, 5-9)

Top newcomers: Zaiden Vess, jr. (G, 6-0); Ethan Richardson, so. (G, 6-3); AJ Cohen, jr. (F, 6-4)

Season outlook: In their first season under Jandron, the Thunder needed prime Jandron. The 2015 Woodstock North graduate, who replaced his dad, Dale, as coach, is the program’s all-time leading scorer (1,113 points). The Thunder were seeking to win their third straight KRC title last season. “We just didn’t have scorers,” Jandron said. “We had all the defense. We had the height. It was a really quiet group, but they were the best kids I’ve had the pleasure of knowing.” Cade Blaksley, who set the team’s single-season record for rebounds (242), despite playing point guard, graduated. The returners include White, a good shooter, and Brodzik, a good defender, who led team in charges last season. Dennison is a good athlete who, as a running back, helped the football team win a school-record eight games. “We have good returners and some new guys that will definitely have some minutes,” Jandron said. “We want to be back up at the top again. That’s our goal. That’s [the players’] goal. They came up to me and said, ‘We’re sorry for the loss year last year, but we’re back.’ ”

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN CONFERENCE

Marian Central

Coach: Rick Peterson (first season)

Last season: 9-24, 2-6 CCC

Top returning players: Finn Pivnicka, sr. (F, 6-3); Derek Leitzen, sr. (C, 6-2); Logan Brandt, sr. (PG, 5-9); Collin Kowoliski, jr. (F, 6-2); Cayden Leonard, sr. (F, 6-2)

Top newcomers: Adam Wrzos, sr. (PG, 6-0); Roger Young, jr. (F, 6-1); Mark Jablonski, so. (F, 6-2)

Season outlook: Peterson coached the past three seasons at Alden-Hebron. The Giants went 5-2 in the Northeastern Athletic Conference last season, their best ever in the conference. Peterson now looks to revive a Marian Central program that has fallen on some hard times. The Hurricanes struggled last season despite the play of All-Area first-team selection Christian Bentancur (football, Clemson), who led the area in scoring (20.8 ppg) and rebounding (12.4 rpg). “The three stages – confidence, competitiveness and then winning – are what we’re going through right now,” Peterson said. “We’re building this from the grade school up. Our seniors are very smart, great kids. We have an excited freshman and sophomore class. There is no scouting report on us. We’re brand-new players and coaches as far as varsity goes. I think once we roll out of mid-December, we plan on being competitive again. There is a nice vibe in the air for boys basketball here. Our coaches are excited to get started.”

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Alden-Hebron

Coach: Jared Bauer (first season)

Last season: 8-20, 0-8 NAC

Returning players: Fabian Carreno, jr. (G/F, 6-2)

Newcomers: Aldo Carreno, fr. (F/C, 6-3); Ulysses Johnson, fr. (G, 5-4); Hayden Nelson, fr. (G, 5-2); Hunter Nelson, fr. (G, 5-4); Christopher Cruz, jr. (G/F, 5-10); Nicholas Heber, jr. (F/C, 6-3); Jack Stewart, fr. (F, 6-0); Christian Nunez, fr. (F, 5-10); Adam Chavera, so. (F, 6-0)

Season outlook: The Giants graduated leading scorer Ben Vole (12.8 ppg) and leading rebounder Nolan Vanderstappen (10.3 rpg) and will be extremely young this season. Junior small forward Fabien Carreno will lead a squad whose 10-player roster features six freshmen, one sophomore, three juniors and no seniors. “We have a lot of upcoming players who are working hard to up their game to the next level,” Bauer said. “There isn’t one that I could name over any others. We are looking to build and grow as a program over the course of this year and work hard to improve our craft.”