PJs and Pizza with Santa, painting class among Cary Park District’s December offerings

Several holiday-themed events – including crafts, visits with Santa and science labs – are coming up at the Cary Park District.

Registration is available online at carypark.com or in person at the community center, 255 Briargate Road, for the December offerings. For more information on these or any other park district programs, call 847-639-6100.

Letters to Santa: Santa’s mailbox will be displayed in the community center lobby through Dec. 1. Santa will write a letter to each child who leaves him a letter in the dropbox or mails one to the community center. All letters must include the child’s name, age, address and a self-addressed envelope. Santa will send a reply the week of Dec. 9.

PJs and Pizza with Santa: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the community center. Treat the family to an afternoon with Santa and a pizza lunch with a festive hot cocoa bar, cookie decorating and ornament crafting. Santa will be available to take pictures with the kids, so don’t forget a camera. Registration for this event is $22 for park district residents and $32 for nonresidents. Every family member attending must register. Children age 1 and younger are free.

Visit with Santa: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Fox for Hills Golf Club, 6800 S. Rawson Bridge Road. Santa will be available to hear your child’s Christmas wish list during this free event.

VIP & Me Christmas Gnome: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the community center. This painting class promotes the bond between a child and a very important person through creative art. Registration for this event is $45 for park district residents and $68 for nonresidents. One registration is good for one VIP and child. A second child may register for $10.

All Aboard the Holiday Express: 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the community center. Sing, create and play with Miss Carol and listen to professional storyteller Thom Lange tell the story of a magical ride to the North Pole. Make holiday crafts and enjoy hot cocoa and cookies. Children can wear their PJs and bring their favorite stuffed animal. This class is intended for children ages 3 to 5 with a parent or caregiver. The cost is $20 for park district residents and $30 for nonresidents.

Santa’s Snowstorm Lab: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Spoerl Park Program Building, 7610 Pingree Road in Crystal Lake. Kids will make fluffy faux snow, create a bubbling snow-cano and build an edible marshmallow snowman. They’ll also learn 15 STEM projects to do at home with their snow. This is a cooperative program with the Crystal Lake and Lake in the Hills park districts. The class is for children ages 5 to 13. Registration is $35 for park district residents and $53 for nonresidents.

Grinch Goo-tastic Holiday Slime Lab: 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Spoerl Park Program Building. Create Grinch-inspired slime with all the colors of Christmas, holiday ornament mix-ins and winter scents. Play a slimy game to catch the Grinch before he steals Christmas. Each child will take home the slime they make. This is a cooperative program with the Crystal Lake and Lake in the Hills park districts. The class is for children ages 5 to 13. Registration is $35 for park district residents and $53 for nonresidents.

You’ve Been Elfed: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20. Elf your family, friends and neighbors with a surprise candy cane hunt at home. Santa’s elves will hide two dozen candy canes and a few extra mini candy canes in your front yard and leave a “You’ve Been Elfed” sign on the front door. Registration is $15 for park district residents and $23 for nonresidents.