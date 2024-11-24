McHenry County Conservation District to host Green Friday Restoration Day

Students in Woodstock North High School's Green Club, help clear brush and invasive species at Boone Creek Conservation Area in Bull Valley during the the 2022 Green Friday initiative. (Aaron Dorman)

Spend Black Friday being green with one of six Green Friday Restoration Day events hosted by the McHenry County Conservation District.

As part of the event Friday, Nov. 29, volunteer stewards will explain the importance of restoration and demonstrate how to identify, cut and stack branches of invasive plants.

The six locations to choose from include:

Alden Sedge Meadow South: 1 to 3:30 p.m. at 158720 Route 173 in Harvard.

Boger Bog Conservation Area: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2100 Cherry Valley Road in Bull Valley.

Boone Creek Conservation Area: noon to 3 p.m. at 916 Cold Springs Road in Woodstock.

Exner Marsh Conservation Area: 9 a.m. to noon at a meeting location to be determined.

Fox Bluff Conservation Area: 9 a.m. to noon at Cary Algonquin Road and Fox Trails Drive South in Algonquin.

Pioneer Fen: 9:30 a.m. to noon at 4700 N. Waltshire Lane in Johnsburg.

This event is intended for people ages 6 and older. To RSVP, go to mccd.me/greenfriday.