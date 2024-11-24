Ellie Mjaanes leads Cary-Grove to Feast Mode Tourney title: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls basketball

Cary-Grove 63, Marian Central 42: At Johnsburg, Ellie Mjaanes had a big performance with 27 points and three 3-pointers to lead the Trojans (3-0) past the Hurricanes (2-1) for the championship of the Johnsburg Feast Mode Tournament.

Mjaanes, a Division I Lehigh commit, started the game with two 3s and had 12 points in the first quarter. Kennedy Manning tossed in 15 points and two 3s for C-G.

Marian was led by Adriana Wrzos (15 points), Juliette Huff (12 points) and Abbey Miner (nine points).

Rockford Lutheran 49, Johnsburg 41: At Johnsburg, the host Skyhawks (1-2) lost their third-place game of the Feast Mode Tournament. Summer Toussaint had 12 points and Ava Jablonski and Casie Majercik had eight points apiece.

Crystal Lake Central 51, McHenry 26: At Johnsburg’s Feast Mode Tournament, Ruby Macke poured in a career-best 28 points on 12 field goals and 4-of-4 shooting from the free throw line. Leah Spychala posted 14 points for Central.

McHenry was led by Gabby Grasser and Lucy Jones with six points each.

Crystal Lake South 56, Woodstock 34: At Johnsburg, Gaby Dzik scored 24 points as the Gators defeated the Blue Streaks in Johnsburg’s Feast Mode Tournament. Laken LePage added 19 points for South.

Crystal Lake Central 40, Crystal Lake South 32: At Johnsburg, the Tigers moved to 2-1 with a win over the Gators in Johnsburg’s Feast Mode consolation championship. Dzik had 12 points for South and Makena Cleary had nine.

Woodstock 51, McHenry 43: At Johnsburg, Keira Bogott had a game-high 27 points for the Blue Streaks (1-2). Victoria Cygan scored 11 points.

Grasser led the Warriors (0-3) with 14 points. Jones had eight points and Brooklyn Anderson tossed in seven.

Marengo 44, Burlington Central 35: At Burlington Central’s Mark Einwich Kick-Off Tournament, Macy Noe had 12 points to lead the Indians (2-2). Gabby Gieseke tossed in seven points and Myah Broughton, Maggie Hanson and Emilie Polizzi each had six.

Jordyn Charles had 11 points and two 3s to lead Central (1-3).

Larkin 49, Prairie Ridge 41: At Burlington, the Wolves fell to 1-3 with a loss to the Royals to end the Mark Einwich Kick-Off Tournament.

Huntley 54, Palatine 19: At the Dundee-Crown Thanksgiving Tournament, Anna Campanelli scored 14 points as the Red Raiders improved to 3-0 on the season. Ava McFadden had eight points and two 3s and Aubrina Adamik (two 3s) and Paula Strzelecki each had six points.

Lake Zurich 57, Hampshire 22: At the Hampshire Thanksgiving Tournament, Mikala Amegasse had eight points and Chloe Van Horn added six in a loss for the Whip-Purs.

Chesteron 71, Alden-Hebron 21: At the Christian Liberty Academy Thanksgiving Tournament in Arlington Heights, Rileigh Gaddini had 12 points in a loss for the Giants.

Alden-Hebron 46, Rockford Fire 39: At Arlington Heights, Gaddini scored 16 points and Hayden Smith and Marissa Johnson both chipped in 10 points and two 3s for the Giants’ (1-2) first win of the season.