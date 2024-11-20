Adriana Wrzos comes up big, helps Marian Central to season-opening win over Crystal Lake Central

Marian Central's Adriana Wrzos looks to make a shot against Crystal Lake Central's Leah Spychala at Johnsburg's Feast Mode Tournament on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 in Johnsburg. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

JOHNSBURG – Marian Central starting forward Adriana Wrzos was held without a point in the first half against Crystal Lake Central but wasn’t discouraged.

Asked to take on a new role in the season opener and go up against Crystal Lake Central’s bigs, including 6-foot forwards Leah Spychala and Ruby Macke, the Hurricanes senior was determined to find a way.

The 5-8 Wrzos did just that, scoring all 13 of her points after halftime to help Marian to a 45-36 victory over Crystal Lake Central on Tuesday at Johnsburg’s Feast Mode Tournament.

“We made some adjustments to get her the ball and she came through big for us,” Marian coach Lee Brown said. “I told the team after the game, she’s got one of the biggest hearts. She’s such a big competitor, and I think that fuels and drives her.

“She stepped up and rose to the occasion tonight.”

Crystal Lake Central vs. Marian Central Varsity Feast Mode Holiday Girls Basketball Tournament Crystal Lake Central's Katelyn Hallum (left) and Marian Central's Juliette Huff battle for the ball at Johnsburg's Feast Mode Tournament on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 in Johnsburg. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

Senior Juliette Huff led Marian (1-0) with 22 points, seven rebounds and five steals, Wrzos had six rebounds and four steals to go along with her 13 points, and senior point guard Abbey Miner posted seven points, four assists and three steals.

Marian won a program-record 27 games last year, earning back-to-back Class 2A regional titles, and Wrzos figures to play a big role this season for the Hurricanes.

If Tuesday is any indication, she’s well on her way.

“Definitely in the first half I had the game-day jitters but I came back with a better mentality and just wanted to shove it down,” said Wrzos, who is committed to play basketball and soccer at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa. “I’ve been practicing my [post moves] in practice, just doing what my coaches tell me to do.

“Just do what’s best for my team and do what feels right.”

Marian had trouble slowing down Macke, a junior, who scored a career-high 27 points, including 14 in the first quarter on 6-of-8 shooting. She had 20 points by halftime with the score tied at 26-all.

After the break, Wrzos scored her team’s first three baskets.

After a defensive stop by the Hurricanes and her team leading 35-30 after a three-point play by Huff, Wrzos scored on a tough inside basket with two Tigers’ defenders reaching over her. Wrzos shot around the pair of defenders for her fourth field goal and a 37-30 lead.

Macke picked up her third and fourth fouls in the third and fouled out with 7:05 remaining in the fourth after being called for a push. The Tigers scored their last points with 26 seconds to go in the third and were held scoreless in the fourth.

“I think it comes down to the heart we have as a team,” Wrzos said. “All of us push each other in practice and games. They might have been bigger than us but we were able to use our agility and quickness against them.”

Crystal Lake Central vs. Marian Central Varsity Feast Mode Holiday Girls Basketball Tournament Crystal Lake Central's Ruby Macke shoots over Marian Central's Juliette Huff at Johnsburg's Feast Mode Tournament on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 in Johnsburg. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

Macke ended the night with 27 points on 12-of-22 shooting. Spychala added seven points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and four assists, and Peyton McMahon had four steals and two points for Crystal Lake Central.

Tigers first-year coach Joe Capalbo felt his team competed well for only having two varsity returners.

“We’ve got 10 new faces on varsity,” Capalbo said. “I had no idea what to expect, really, so I’m super proud that we competed all game, for the most part until the fourth quarter. Just proud of the energy and effort. [Ruby] is a great player, she’s going to have a lot of success this year. She can beat you inside, she can beat you outside, she has a constant motor.

“She’s just got that scoring mentality. She gets the ball and she wants to score.”

Huff, who is committed to Carroll University in Waukesha, Wisconsin, and is the team’s top returning scorer, is just happy to get off to a good start.

Marian is hoping to build on its record season from 2023-24.

“I think a win is an accomplishment,” Huff said. “We lost so many people, we all had to step into new roles and I think we showed that today. Win or lose, playing together, have good energy and always supporting each other, that’s our goal.”