Salvation Army of McHenry County to hold Red Kettle Kick-Off event

FILE – A Salvation Army red kettle sits on the reception desk at the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. (Matthew Apgar)

The Salvation Army of McHenry County has announced its Red Kettle Kick-Off event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Boulder Ridge Country Club, 250 Boulder Drive, in Lake in the Hills.

The Salvation Army Crystal Lake Corps invites the community to its annual Love Beyond event to learn how their volunteerism and financial support will provide love and hope to thousands of McHenry County residents who need it most. Opportunities to sign up as a volunteer bell ringer and make a financial gift will be available at the event.

The event will feature light appetizers and refreshments, a silent auction and special guests. Attendees are invited to bring an unwrapped gift that will be shared with a local child through the Angel Tree Program.

All funds raised through the program will stay in the community. To help meet expected needs, the Salvation Army Crystal Lake Corps has set a campaign fundraising goal of $213,000.