FEMA to host flood map open house for Nippersink Creek watershed residents

FEMA will present the tentative flood maps of the Nippersink Creek watershed, including of Fox Lake, Greenwood, Richmond, Ringwood, Spring Grove, Wonder Lake and parts of unincorporated McHenry County. (Photo provided by FEMA)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will host an open house presenting the preliminary flood maps for portions of the Nippersink Creek Watershed from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 4 at Nippersink Public Library, 5418 Hill Road in Richmond.

FEMA will present the tentative maps, which aid community leaders and residents in identifying known flood risks, using that information to make decisions about future development and purchasing flood insurance. The watershed includes portions of Fox Lake, Greenwood, Richmond, Ringwood, Spring Grove, Wonder Lake and parts of unincorporated McHenry County.

Homeowners, renters and business owners are encouraged to attend and meet with experts one-on-one to check their own addresses on the new maps. Attendees will learn about their specific risks and ways to help prevent flood loss.

McHenry County Planning and Development Department staff will be available during the first hour of the open house to answer any questions about stormwater management.

Preliminary maps can be viewed before the open house at tinyurl.com/nippersinkfloodmaps.