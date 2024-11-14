Crystal Lake cat shot by firearm, police investigating

A 5-year-old cat named Timmy was shot Saturday morning, Nov. 9, 2024, in Crystal Lake. His owners want to know who did it and why. He is paralyzed from his injury. (Photo provided by Kylie Rodriguez)

A Crystal Lake cat returned to his Crystal Lake home Saturday, a bullet in his spine, dragging his hind legs and paralyzed from its midsection down.

Timmy, a 5-year-old, orange cat, was out for his typical morning stroll Saturday in his neighborhood when the shooting took place, said Kylie Rodriguez, the woman who rescued him last year.

A Ring camera video shows Timmy walking normally out of the backyard at 9:37 a.m. The video then captures Timmy in the backyard again at 10:50 a.m., dragging his back legs and using his two front paws to pull himself up onto the porch.

“Our family is devastated,” Rodriguez said. “He was the most adventurous, fun, silly kitty, full of so much love. I’ve never experienced a cat quite like Timmy.”

Rodriguez said she found Timmy last year in her backyard in the Harvest Run subdivision. She took him in, and he never left. While in her care, he remained an outdoor cat, coming and going throughout the day and night. He was always home for meals.

Rodriguez knew that because he is an outdoor cat he faced dangers, such as other animals. But never did she think he would be injured by a human.

Video: Pet cat shot in Crystal Lake A pet cat was shot Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Crystal Lake and left partially paralyzed, its owner said. Police are investigating. (Video provided by Kylie Rodriguez)

Saturday was just like any other day, she said.

But at 6 p.m., when her family said they hadn’t seen him all day and he didn’t respond when she called for him, she checked the location of his AirTag. She saw he was at the house, so she walked out her front door and started calling his name.

“Usually, he would come running,” she said. But this time she only heard him meowing. “I walked outside and saw him dragging on the sidewalk.”

At first she thought he had been attacked by an animal or hit with something. She was shocked when she took him to the veterinarian where he was X-rayed and learned a bullet was in his spine. As of Wednesday, with the bullet in his spine, he is paralyzed from his midsection down and his whole life has changed.

Crystal Lake police are investigating. An officer questioned neighbors Saturday night but has not found the shooter, Rodriguez said.

A 5-year-old cat named Timmy was shot Saturday morning, Nov. 9, 2024, in Crystal Lake. His owners want to know who did it and why. The bullet is still in his spine. He is paralyzed from his injury. (Photo provided by Kylie Rodriguez)

Ashley Cochran, who has lived across the street from the Rodriguezs for about 12 years, said Timmy is the neighborhood cat.

He is not a “menace by any means,” she said. He is gentle, walking around spreading joy and love and saying hello to everyone. On Halloween, she said, everyone joked that he thinks he is a dog because followed the children around all day as they trick-or-treated.

“I think it’s tragic on multiple levels,” Cochran said. “To think some soulless person would feel the need to shoot a cat or any animal. ... But just being in an area where there are so many children and people, ... the carelessness and recklessness.”

Cochran said the neighbors, in what she described as a “a true old-fashioned neighborhood,” have visited Timmy and brought toys, treats and blankets.

Rodriguez, who created an Instagram for Timmy at “Timmy_theinvinceblecat” said she has spent nearly $1,000 in veterinarian bills. She has had to learn how to squeeze Timmy’s bladder to help him urinate. He no longer appears in pain but seems frustrated. He tries to go upstairs but cannot; looks like he is going to try to jump, only to realize he cannot; and he is afraid to go outside anymore.

Rodriguez said she is hoping for the best and taking Timmy’s condition “day by day.”

“It’s insane someone would hurt an innocent animal,” Rodriguez said. “Our whole family is heartbroken.”

Rodriguez is asking that anyone in the Bard and Huntley roads area to check their security cameras. She is offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest.