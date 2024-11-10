Woodstock District 200 Education Foundation awards $28K grant for school activities

The Woodstock District 200 Education Foundation has awarded more than $28,000 to fund impact grant proposals from Woodstock Community Unit School District educators. (Photo provided by Woodstock D200 Education Foundation)

The Woodstock School District 200 Education Foundation has awarded more than $28,000 to fund impact grant proposals from District 200 educators.

Each school year, the foundation board sorts through dozens of grant applications with requests for educational field trips, equipment or educational materials to provide unique learning experiences for students in District 200′s 12 schools. This year’s impact grants were presented at an Oct. 17 event at Woodstock North High School.

The impact grants funded for the 2024-25 school year include:

$500 for students to learn about kite flying at Verda Dierzen Early Learning Center for a proposal submitted by Christine Huffman and Christina Jost

$480 for a field trip for special education students at Dean Street Elementary to the Meadows Petting Farm, requested by Scott Becker

$250 to help Woodstock High students tour Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood and visit the National Museum of Mexican Art, awarded to Bronte Borter and Kasey Kruckenberg

$1,340 for a fourth-grade field trip to the Burpee Museum, awarded to Joanna Bacon and Nancy Urbina

$550 in playground sports equipment for Westwood Elementary students to use at recess, provided to Maelyn Thornton

$1,000 awarded to Lyndra Bastian and Andrew Viveros so that Woodstock High and Creekside Middle School orchestra students can work with a professional mariachi band

$1,200 to support the Woodstock and Woodstock North High math teams, requested by Anna Spencer and Sarah Pigman

The foundation’s next fundraising events will be the Groundhog Day online auction and $100 reverse raffle, which will be active from Jan. 25 to Feb. 2, and an in-person event after the Feb. 2 Groundhog Day prognostication at Ortmann’s Red Iron Tavern.

Find more information on upcoming events and the D200 Education Foundation here: d200edfoundation.org.