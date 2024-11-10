Girls swimming: CL South co-op, Dundee-Crown co-op, Burlington Central send multiple entries to state

Crystal Lake South co-op’s Abby Uhl competes in the 200-yard IM during the Fox Valley Conference Invite last weekend at Woodstock North High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Stevenson Sectional: At Lincolnshire, Crystal Lake South co-op’s Abby Uhl and Bella Fontana both qualified for next weekend’s IHSA State Meet at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont in two individual events and two relays.

Host Stevenson won the sectional title with 317 points, South co-op (132 ½ points), which combines with Crystal Lake Central and Prairie Ridge, was fourth, Cary-Grove (83 ½) was seventh, Woodstock North co-op (20) was ninth, and McHenry (14) was 10th.

4th place team finish at the Stevenson Sectional! Way to Go CL CO-OP swimming state Qualifiers! pic.twitter.com/5BjBEbdgBh — CLSathletics (@CLsouthathletic) November 9, 2024

Uhl, a senior at Prairie Ridge, and Fontana, a junior at South, were third and fourth, respectively, in the 100-yard freestyle to advance. Uhl swam in 51.48 seconds; Fontana in 51.82.

Uhl also qualified in the 200 IM with a fourth-place finish in 2:06.75, while Fontana was third in the 200 free (1:51.99) to move on.

Uhl, Penelope Brereton, Emely Rudsinski and Fontana took third in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:38.38 to qualify. The 400 free relay team of Rudsinski, Brereton, Fontana and Uhl finished third to move on with a time of 3:32.57.

St. Charles East Sectional: At St. Charles, Dundee-Crown co-op qualified two relays to next weekend’s state meet along with a pair of individual qualifiers. D-C co-op, which combines with Jacobs and Hampshire, finished in third with 182 points. St. Charles North won the sectional team title with 338, Huntley (88) tied for fifth and Burlington Central (23 ½), which qualified two state entries, was 11th.

Congratulations to our swimmers for an amazing sectional performance today!

State Qualifiers:

Johnson, Tomaszewski, Nowak, and Niemi (200 Medley Relay)

Johnson (200 Freestyle)

Pierzchalski, Niemi, Nowak, and Johnson (400 Freestyle Relay) pic.twitter.com/yGnrmvYE8B — Jacobs Athletics (@HDJ_Athletics) November 10, 2024

Rachel Johnson, a sophomore at Jacobs, took runner-up in the 200 free with a time of 1:52.43 to qualify, and Maggie Nowak, a senior at D-C, finished second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.80 to advance.

Johnson, Kaitlyn Tomaszewski , Nowak and Eliana Niemi finished second in the 200 medley relay to qualify with a time of 1:46.27. St. Charles North was first in 1:45.96. Carly Pierzchalski, Niemi, Nowak and Johnson were third in the 400 free relay (3:33.97) to move on.

Burlington Central’s Hannah Johnson qualified in two events, tying for fifth in the 200 free (1:54.29) and taking fifth in the 500 free (5:05.43).