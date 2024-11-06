Election 2024: Voters in Cary District 26 back $20M in bonds for building improvements

Cary School District 26 voters have backed a ballot measure allowing the district to borrow $20 million for improving school buildings, according to unofficial results.

With an emphasis on safety, security and technology improvements, the school district asked voters for permission to sell bonds to get caught up with capital improvement projects.

“This is our attempt to make sure that we’re being fiscally responsible and keeping up with our buildings and the maintenance that they need,” District 26 Director of Finance and Operations David Shepherd said in June.

Improvements needed to be done include altering, repairing and equipping all of the district’s sites with safety and security upgrades; replacing roofs, doors, windows and boilers; repairing masonry and sidewalks; and renovating instructional spaces, according to district documents.

About 59% of the electorate voted in favor of the borrowing, according to unofficial McHenry County results.

If those results prevail after remaining mail-in votes are tallied, property taxes might go down slightly in District 26, but taxes would go down more without it, Shepherd said. Homes ranging from $225,000 to $500,000 in market value could see a savings of $59 to $138 in taxes. Without the referendum, the reduction would be about $188 to $258 for home values from $225,000 to $300,000, according to district documents.

Without the referendum, the district would resort to taking money out of its education funds, which would have an impact on the classroom, Shepherd said. State and federal monies do not directly fund capital improvements, leaving the district on its own to fund the projects, District 26 Superintendent Brandon White said in an informational video. The district held four public information sessions in October.

District 26 staff estimates $6 million in repairs are needed at Cary Junior High School followed by $4 million for Deer Path Elementary. Another $1.5 million is planned for districtwide safety and security upgrades, including more cameras, door and lock replacements and updated entry and alert technology, according to district documents.

The school district has had a rough time lately with a long-running conflict with the village over its plans for the former Maplewood School site. The village purchased the property from the district for $5.5 million and aims to develop the land for mixed-use and multifamily uses. That money will go towards a new transportation center and cannot cover all the of the costs associated with further school building repairs, White said.

The referendum question appeared on the ballot as “Shall the Board of Education of Cary Community Consolidated School District Number 26, McHenry and Lake Counties, Illinois, alter, repair, equip and improve the sites of existing school buildings, including installing safety and security improvements, replacing roof’s and boilers, improving technology infrastructure and renovating instructional spaces, and issue bonds of said School District to the amount of $20,000,000 for the purpose of paying the cost thereof?”