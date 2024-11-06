Construction worker hit by steel beam in Cary, flown to hospital

A construction worker was airlifted after a steel beam weighing hundreds of pounds fell on him early Wednesday in Cary.

Cary Fire Protection District Communication Specialist Alex Vucha said the fire district responded to a traumatic injury report on the 300 block of Haber Lane just after 8:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. Crews were told a 300- to 400-pound steel beam fell on a construction worker at the site, Vucha said.

The beam had been pulled off the man by the time paramedics tended to him, and emergency personnel requested a medical helicopter. The helicopter landed at MercyHealth Hospital in Crystal Lake and the man was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.