Wonder Lake man with past DUI, violent offenses admits to domestic battery, gets 4 years in prison

A Wonder Lake man with prior convictions for driving drunk and domestic violence has pleaded guilty to domestic battery and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Joshua Hachmeister, 44, pleaded guilty in October to one count of domestic battery, a class 4 felony, according to the judgment order filed in McHenry County court. He is required to serve hall of his prison term. Afterward, he will serve four years of mandatory supervised release. He received credit for 190 days in the county jail plus 95 days, a half a day for each day spent working, volunteering or participating in a self-improvement program, the order said.

In exchange for the guilty plea, additional counts of aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation were dismissed, records show. Hachmeister was accused of strangling a woman in February by “impeding her normal breathing by blocking her nose or mouth” and causing red marks, according to the indictment, which indicated he’d had a previous conviction of domestic battery from 2018.

In the 2018 case, Hachmeister was convicted of misdemeanor domestic battery involving a male relative. In 2014, he was convicted by a jury of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, according to court records and news coverage at the time. Court records indicate it was his fifth DUI offense, and he sentenced to 5 1/2 years in prison, court records said.