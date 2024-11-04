Letter: Gratitude for McHenry Knights of Columbus

The Knights of Columbus Council 1288 wishes to express our most heartfelt gratitude for the generosity shown by so many people during our annual I D Drive held Sept. 13-17. Each year, the Knights of Columbus collect money for the benefit of those with “intellectual disabilities.” You see us with our “Tootsie Rolls” standing in front of the many fine retailers who allow us to collect on that weekend. The monies that are collected help support the McHenry County organizations such as Pioneer Centers, Mainstay Therapeutic Farm, The Autism Center in McHenry, Special Camps, and other places who work tirelessly to help and care for those with these Special Needs.

We would also like to thank the many Knights of Columbus from Holy Apostles and St. Mary’s parishes in McHenry. Our special thanks goes out to the McHenry County High School Key Club, Pioneer Center, Mainstay Therapeutic Farm and the St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women who took a few hours out of their weekend to help us to make these collections. Their unselfish gift of time is as precious as the money we collect.

The generous donations, especially in these trying times, is a blessing which will be rewarded in kind one day. As Knights of Columbus, we are grateful to all of you who donated during the Drive, as it helps us in our mission to help those in need. May God bless you!

With heartfelt thanks,

Dan Cwiak

I D Drive Chairman

McHenry Knights of Columbus Council #1288