Letter: What I believe vs. Trump

To the Editor:

I believe in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Donald Trump does not.

I believe that the United States should defend Ukraine against Russian aggression. Donald Trump does not.

I believe in free and fair elections. Donald Trump does not.

I believe that Joe Biden won the presidency fair and square in 2020. Donald Trump does not.

I believe that immigrants coming to our shores need to be treated compassionately and humanely. Donald Trump does not.

I believe that immigration needs to be regulated compassionately and humanely. Donald Trump does not.

I believe in the Christian and human values that require us to love our neighbor as ourselves. Donald Trump does not.

I believe that the cats and dogs of Springfield, Ohio, were not eaten by Haitian immigrants. Donald Trump does…

I believe that Donald Trump has only his own interests at heart.

I believe that another Trump presidency would spell disaster for our country.

I believe that another Trump presidency would herald the end of our democracy.

I believe that Vladimir Putin would be overjoyed at another Trump presidency.

I believe that the American people are smart enough to reject Donald Trump and to vote for Kamala Harris.

I only pray I’m right …

Toni Weaver

McHenry