Letter: Wegener ‘asks the hard questions’

Voters of McHenry County,

If you want responsible, open, transparent and collaborative progress on the McHenry County Board, vote for Kelli Wegener as the next McHenry County Board chair. Kelli, a former bank auditor with an MBA in finance, has been on the board for six years. She does her homework, asks the hard questions, and works across the aisle to get things done. She worked with U.S. Reps. Underwood and Foster to bring $7.5 million in infrastructure grant funding to McHenry County.

Don’t take my word for it, take a look at her list of endorsements, including Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. Dick Durbin, Treasurer Mike Frerichs, Comptroller Susana Mendoza, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, and dozens of state and local elected officials. Kelli has also been endorsed by 19 labor unions! They know how hard Kelli works to ensure all McHenry residents can thrive in our community.

Vote Kelli Wegener for McHenry County Board chair!

Cathy Johnson

Marengo