Letter: Reagan used Make America Great Again first

Make America Great Again. All you Trump lemmings really believe he came up with this saying.

Give me a break! Not only did he not originate MAGA, he wanted to copyright it. Another attempt at theft.

The first time it was used in a speech was on July 17, 1980, by Ronald Reagan. The second time it was again used by Ronald Reagan on Sept. 1, 1980, at Liberty State Park. Trump has not had an original idea ever, except to claim a bone spur to get out of the draft. To make sure America stays great, keep the draft dodger Trump from ever going back as commander-in-chief. America does not deserve a draft dodger in the White House. Oh yeah, he is also a convicted criminal!

Carl Hurtig

Crystal Lake