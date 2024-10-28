Budding baristas at Duker School in McHenry run their own coffee shop, learn by doing and brewing

Students, pictured Oct. 18, at Duker Elementary in McHenry run Dragon Brew, a coffeeshop that's open weekly, with the help of Duker staff. (Photo provided by McHenry School District 15)

Students in Duker School’s SAIL and Adjusted Learning programs in McHenry are learning by doing – and by brewing.

The students are in their second year of running Dragon Brew, a coffee shop at the school that’s open from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. Fridays, when staff and community members are able to buy coffee, tea and other beverages

“Dragon Brew gives students a real-life opportunity that teaches them the value of money and mathematical concepts while also allowing them to form relationships with staff that they might not otherwise interact with,” according to a McHenry School District 15 news release.

The Adjusted Learning and SAIL program “addresses academics through a life skills prospective,” according to the District 15 website. “Through school, community and social activities, our students will grow into productive members of their communities. Both programs provide individualized accommodations to foster successful learning and independence across environments.”

Since Dragon Brew opened last year, Duker staff and students have expanded their services and now offer merchandise and “Dragon Dash,” where drink orders are delivered to staff members’ classrooms. Facilitators also are eyeing the possibility of involving general education students at Duker to assist with brewing and serving.

“Dragon Brew is a treat for everyone. It is incredible to see the smiles on the students’ faces as they brew, serve or hand-deliver to our staff members,” Duker teacher Chandler FitzGerald said. “I am excited to see how this can continue to grow in the future.”