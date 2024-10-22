Letter: Ignore negativity, vote yes on MCCD referendum

To the Editors:

Vote “Yes!” Please do something good for yourself and vote “yes” on the McHenry County Conservation District proposition. This is to keep McHenry County great. Passing this proposition will:

Protect the quality of our drinking water sources – all of our water comes from aquifers; open spaces help clean the water that gradually seeps through to refill aquifers.

Protect the quality of rivers, lakes and streams – especially important for hunters, fishers and boaters.

Conserve wildlife habitats.

Improve access to MCCD sites – especially for people with disabilities, which could include you or me as we age.

Maintain infrastructure resiliency in the event of future severe weather events – keep our streets from flooding.

All McHenry County residents will gain from the passage of this proposition: Republicans, independents and Democrats alike. Quality of life is nonpartisan; it’s what draws people here. Remember, conservation is conservative!

It’s foolish to vote for every referendum that comes around without first making sure it’s helpful. It’s just as foolish to robotically vote against every referendum without first weighing the pros and cons. This one is all pros, virtually no cons. MCCD is a good steward of our resources and has not asked voters to approve a ballot measure since 2007.

This absolutely is not a tax increase! Your taxes will actually go down in 2026. The signs you may have seen about a tax “increase” are wrong. Ignore the negativity; this is one of the best propositions you’ll ever see. Keep McHenry County great. Vote “Yes!”

Stan Perrin

McHenry