Firefighters quickly extinguish porch fire at Lake in the Hills home

Firefighters quickly extinguish a front porch fire that broke out at a Lake in the Hills home Sunday evening. (Photo provided by Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District)

No injuries reported after a front porch of a Lake in the Hills home was completely engulfed in flames Sunday evening, officials report.

The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District responded to a call Sunday evening to the 600 block of Willow Street in Lake in the Hills for a reported structure fire. Firefighters arrived to a one-story home with a “fully engulfed front porch,” according to a fire protection district news release.

The fire was “quickly extinguished” after crews used two hose lines and began an aggressive exterior attack, according to the release. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated and no injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

Fire protection district from Barrington Countryside, Cary, Crystal Lake, Fox River Grove and Huntley along with the Lake in the Hills Police Department aided at the scene.