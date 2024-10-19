State golf roundup: Burlington Central boys advance to Day 2 at 2A meet; CLC’s Jack Bice sits in 17th in 3A

Boys golf

Class 2A state tournament: At Weibring in Normal, Burlington Central shot a 315 and sits in sixth place after Day 1 of the tourney to advance to Saturday’s final round. Ottawa leads the field with a 298, followed by Nazareth Academy (311) and Normal University (313). Central was ninth at last year’s state meet.

The Rockets, who won their first sectional title in program history last last week, were led by senior Matthew Kowalik with a 76 (tied for 17th). Kowalik made three birdies in his round.

Senior Ben Chesney (tied for 34th) shot a 79, junior Tyler Samaan and senior Cam Sarallo (tied for 40th) both had an 80, sophomore Matthew Zierk (tied for 49th) had an 81 and sophomore Tommy Wyse (tied for 69th) had an 84.

Prairie Ridge senior Payton Harlow (81) advanced to Day 2 as an individual and is tied for 49th. He had a 41 on the front nine and 40 on the back, recording two birdies.

Class 3A state tournament: At The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington, Crystal Lake Central senior Jack Bice, a three-time state qualifier, is tied for 17th overall with a 75 after Day 1. Bice shot a 36 on the front nine and 39 on the back with four birdies and eight pars.

Evanston Township’s Kieran Low leads the field with a 70.

IHSA 3A State Golf Tournament



The Tigers Jack Bice and Asher Johnson both make the cut and advance to the final round at The Den! Jack shot 75 and Asher shot 79. Looking forward to tomorrow! @NWHPreps @clcathletics @clcathletics pic.twitter.com/mMDOWkIQzT — CLC Golf (@clcgolf) October 18, 2024

Crystal Lake Central sophomore Asher Johnson (79, tied for 49th) also qualified for Day 2. He had one birdie and 11 pars. Johnson had a 38 on the front nine and 41 on the back.

Hampshire’s Seth Gillie, a two-time state qualifier, did not advance after shooting a 93.

Class 1A state tournament: At Prairie Vista in Bloomington, Marian Central seniors Peter Louise (80, tied for 35th) and Mason Graf (85, tied for 65th) both advanced to the second day of the tournament.

Louise, a three-time state qualifier, had a 37 on the front nine and a 43 on the back. He knocked in birdies on Nos. 6 and 8, also posting eight pars.

Graf, making his state debut, shot a 40 on the front nine and 45 on the back. He had two birdies and six pars.

Girls golf

Class 2A state tournament: At Hickory Point in Forsyth, Crystal Lake Central co-op senior Delaney Medlyn and Prairie Ridge senior Jenna Albanese both advanced to the second round with 82s and are tied for 49th.

Medlyn, who goes to Cary-Grove, shot a 39 on the front nine and 43 on the back. The two-time state qualifier had one birdie and eight pars.

Albanese, making her second straight state appearance, had one birdie and eight pars. She had a 41 on the front nine and 41 on the back.

Class 1A state tournament: At Red Tail Run in Decatur, Marian Central Nina Notaro carded an 80 (tied for 17th) to advance to the second round. Notaro, making her second straight state appearance, had a 41 on the front nine and 39 on the back. She recorded 12 pars.

Marian Central freshman Jordan Cheng, who qualified in her first year, withdrew to compete with the school’s girls tennis team at sectionals.