Letter: Vote straight Democrat this November

A lie is always a lie, no matter how many times the lie is restated or how many individuals and propaganda outlets restate it. Today’s GOP is not your grandfather’s party.

While misstatements have long been a part of Republican Party, i.e. Nixon’s secret plan to end the war, Reagan’s trickledown economics, today’s GOP has devolved into a party of disingenuous liars, malicious bullies and blind loyalty to false and sometimes dangerous narratives spun and perpetuated, oftentimes by people who know that what is being peddled are false narratives, all with the objective of seeking power for the powerful. Donald Trump made 30,573 lies during his four years in office, according to a Washington Post tally.

Intolerance and contempt of “the other” has united Trump’s Republican Party to the purpose of passing deficit-cratering perpetual tax breaks for the wealthy and merely temporary tax cuts for the working class.

The willingness of even moderate Republicans to turn a blind eye to what the world witnessed in the attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021, incited by the man they chose to renominate for president despite his pledge to become a dictator on day one, has thoroughly corrupted all other ideals of that party.

There was a time when I used to split my ballot, but these days, a vote for even a moderate Republican has become a vote for insularity, lies and the subversion of our Constitution and democracy. That is why I now vote straight Democrat and urge all to do so as well.

Terry Kappel, Democratic Precinct Committeeperson

McHenry