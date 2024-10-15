Johnsburg’s Grady Smith runs to 2nd place at Amboy Invite: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Boys cross country

Amboy Columbus Day Invite: At Shady Oaks Country Club in Sublette, Johnsburg freshman Grady Smith (15:18.50) finished runner-up out of 161 runners in the 2.95-mile race. Winnebago’s Nicolai Martino won in 15:11.60. Cayden Moran was 37th for the Skyhawks.

Cross country had a great day at the Amboy Invite.

Congratulations to Grady, 2nd place overall and Clara, 15th place overall. Go Skyhawks! pic.twitter.com/gdc7cXyjCb — Johnsburg Skyhawks (@JHSSkyhawks) October 15, 2024

Girls cross country

Amboy Columbus Day Invite: At Shady Oaks Country Club, Johnsburg freshman Clara Nicoline (19:47.30) took 15th out of 128 runners.

Girls volleyball

North Boone 2, Harvard 0: At Poplar Grove, the Hornets fell 25-12, 25-13 to the Vikings. Mindy Krasinski had four kills, five aces and three digs for Harvard. Emma Kizer added five digs and two aces.