Teen suffers head injury during football game at Harvard High School, is airlifted to hospital

A teenager sustained a “traumatic head injury” Monday during a football game at the Harvard High School football field, Alex Vucha, communication specialist for Harvard Fire Protection District said.

Paramedics arrived at 11:10 a.m. and assessed the teen, who was conscious.

“As a precautionary measure, a medical helicopter was requested and landed at the Mercyhealth Harvard Hospital helipad. Given the nature of the injuries, the teenager was airlifted to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge for further evaluation and treatment,” Vucca said. “His injuries are potentially serious.”

Vucha added the teen was “airlifted out of an abundance of caution since there are many unknowns when it comes to head injuries.”

According to the school’s website, Harvard’s junior varsity team played a game that started at 10 a.m. Monday against Marengo High School. School was not in session because of the Columbus Day holiday.

Attempts to reach school officials Monday were not immediately successful.