Celebrate Fall-O-Ween in Wonder Lake, help fire protection district

Wonder Lake will host Fall-O-Ween from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. This community celebration aims to raise funds for the Wonder Lake Fire Protection District.
Fall-O-Ween promises a day filled with fun for all ages, featuring an array of activities including:
- Live music: Local performer George Klingelhofer will kick off the music at noon. Three more bands will perform throughout the day leading up to the headliner, Breakfast Club Band, a high-energy 80s rock tribute band, performing at 5:15 p.m.
- Kids’ games and activities, including an obstacle course, ax throwing and special building kits provided by Home Depot of McHenry from noon to 4 p.m.
- Costume contests with prizes for kids and adults.
- Food and vendors: Peruse offerings from Pixie Dawgs like brisket mac and cheese, piggy tots and footlong corndogs. Other options will include a taco truck, sweets truck and East End Pizza. The Wonder Lake Cub and Boy Scouts will also be selling wreaths and popcorn.
- Car show: Show off your vehicle or admire others in a car show presented by Infinity Auto.
- Hayride tours of Wonder Lake from noon to 4 p.m.
- Haunted house: Experience the thrills and chills of a haunted house, open from 4 to 7 p.m.