Property tax levy, budget sharply divide McHenry County Board

A sharply divided McHenry County Board debated its property tax levy and budget at a Committee of the Whole meeting Thursday ahead of an upcoming vote to place it on 30-day review.

County officials have said the county’s share of the property tax levy will decrease regardless of which scenario the board chooses.

The county’s share of the property tax levy has generally decreased over the past 10 years, according to county records. It is expected to decrease roughly $9 million if the board approves the proposed levy of nearly $65 million. That reduction is in large part due to the county Mental Health Board’s share of the levy going away after voters approved a sales tax to fund the board in March.

At the county meeting Thursday, public comment was generally against raising the levy. The county’s share of property taxes is small compared to school districts, something some of the county board members brought up, with some pointing out that well-funded schools are tied to property values.

Board member Gloria Van Hof, D-Crystal Lake, said the school systems were why she moved her stepchildren to McHenry County.

“We could have been in South Bend, but the schools were terrible there,” Van Hof said.

Board Member Jim Kearns, R-Huntley, brought up the language of the mental health board referendum and said the county will not have done what people expected them to do if they don’t hold the line this year. The 0.25% sales tax increase was sold to the voting public with the promise that, if approved, the property tax levy that used to fund the mental health board would go away. Board members plan to make good on that promise, but Kearns argued that raising the county’s property tax levy for any other reason would undermine that pledge.

Most of Kearns’ commentary was about the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office request for three new deputies, and there was a little back-and-forth between Kearns and county administrators. According to county records, the sheriff’s office has not had an increase in sworn personnel in about two decades. The County Board is supportive of the request, but how to fund it remains a topic of debate.

Board member Brian Sager, R-Woodstock, said he would not support a budget that does not fund the three sheriff’s deputies but asked the county staff if they could see what could be cut to fund the positions and report back.

Board member Terri Greeno, R-Crystal Lake, said she wouldn’t vote for a levy that includes increases to capture new property growth or what’s allowed under the tax cap.

Greeno said using the sheriff’s deputies as a “pawn” was “very inappropriate,” a statement that prompted criticism from some colleagues.

While many board members – several of whom are up for reelection next month – haven’t made their stances on the budget clear, some were more explicit.

“I support the 3% cut,” board member Eric Hendricks, R-Lake in the Hills, said. He said he planned to bring up the proposal for a vote.

The board is due to take up the budget again Tuesday evening, when it’s due to vote to place the budget on 30-day review. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the McHenry County Administration Building, 667 Ware Road, Woodstock.