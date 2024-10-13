House fire Sunday in McHenry quickly brought under control

No injuries were reported in a McHenry house fire Sunday as firefighters were quickly able to bring under control, according to a news release from the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

Firefighters were called about 3:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Whitmore Trail for a report of a house fire. Crews arrived within four minutes of the call and found smoke coming from the rear of a two-story, single-family home. The fire was on the home’s exterior and extinguished in about 10 minutes, according to the release.

All residents were outside the home when firefighters arrived. Its cause is under investigation by the fire protection district.

The Fox Lake Fire Protection District and Crystal Lake Fire Department covered McHenry stations during the fire, according to the release.