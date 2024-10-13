Letter: Blaming Trump?

Do you remember when Joe Biden said we needed to vote for him because he would unite our country? Do you remember his speech on Sept. 1, 2022, in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia when he posed with a red background and two Marines and told us that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans were a threat to democracy? That speech is what was scary.

Is it any wonder there have now been two assassination attempts? It’s not just Biden and Harris who have been pushing this line. The constant repetition of this narrative by the media has been going on for years. And after the second attempt, the media’s new narrative was that Trump himself is to blame for these attempts on his own life. How absurd is that?

One day after the second assassination attempt, during an appearance on Rachel Maddow’s show on MSNBC, Hillary Clinton repeated the claim that Trump posed a “danger to our country and the world” and that the press is still not able to cover Trump the way that they should. Clinton told Maddow, “They careen from one outrage to the next … I don’t understand why it’s so difficult for the press to have a consistent narrative about how dangerous Trump is.”

I don’t think it’s fair to blame Trump for the attempts on his own life. The blame lies with those on the Left who fear losing their power if he is again elected president on Nov. 5.

Lisa Rode

McHenry