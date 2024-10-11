Huntley volleyball stays atop FVC standings: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Volleyball

Huntley 2, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, the Red Raiders (15-6, 12-2) beat the Whip-Purs 25-17, 25-12 as they stayed in sole possession of first place in the Fox Valley Conference with four matches to go.

Georgia Watson had 14 kills, Rachael Hein had 16 assists and Sienna Robertson had seven kills. Alex Goritz had 11 digs, Mari Rodriguez had seven digs and four acrs and Emily Ernst chipped in 10 assists.

Hampshire fell to 25-5 overall, 10-4 in the FVC.

Prairie Ridge 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves (15-6, 11-3) beat the Trojans 25-19, 25-8 in an FVC match. C-G dropped to 2-22 overall, 0-14 in the FVC.

Crystal Lake Central 2, Crystal Lake South 1: At Crystal Lake, the host Tigers (16-6, 9-5) beat the Gators 21-25, 25-11, 25-18 in an FVC match. Alexis Hadeler posted 12 kills and 13 digs for Central, Mykaela Wallen had 22 digs and Amily Mazza had six blocks. Tessa Popp added three aces.

Maddy Cook had 17 digs and a pair of aces for South (9-16, 4-10). Morgan Johnson had 11 kills and 14 digs, Bobbi Wire tallied seven kills and six digs and Olivia Apt added 21 assists and 13 digs. Laken LePage had 11 digs.

Jacobs 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At Algonquin, Gianna Coletti had 25 assists to lead the Eagles (7-12, 4-10) to a 25-21, 25-14 FVC victory over the Chargers. Jordan Miller had nine digs, Emmerson Freewalt had seven kills, two blocks and two aces, and Molly Hoch posted six kills and seven digs. Gracyn Sanders added four blocks.

For D-C (6-12, 3-11), Maura Minogue had nine digs, Tori Brents had eight assists and Riley Jedras had four kills and two aces.

Burlington Central 2, McHenry 1: At McHenry, Leah Freesemann had 11 kills for the Rockets (19-6, 10-4) in their FVC win against the Warriors 20-25, 27-25, 25-22.

Haidyn Schatz had seven kills and nine digs for Central, Peyton Strout had eight kills and four blocks, and Brianna Gritzman had 16 digs. Tiernan Nays added 15 assists and four digs and Sarah Jack had 12 assists and two aces.

For McHenry (14-11, 7-7), Kaylis Bonni had eight kills and Teague Wings and Destiny Parsons both had seven. Sophie Zieba tallied three aces, three blocks and five kills, Riley Ten Bruin chipped in 23 assists and Ava Craft had 10 digs and three aces.

Timothy Christian 2, Marian Central 0: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes (14-11, 4-3) fell to Trojans 25-15, 25-15 in a Chicagoland Christian Conference match. Alex Rewiako had 10 assists and seven digs, Hadley Rogge had eight kills and Jilly Winkelman had four digs.

Richmond-Burton 2, Grant 0: At Richmond, Elissa Furlan posted eight kills and three aces for the Rockets (26-1) in a 25-11, 25-15 nonconference sweep. Alex Hopp added 16 assists and Dani Hopp had six kills.

Boys soccer

Huntley 1, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, Aidan Herrera scored in the 25th minute as the Red Raiders (10-6-3, 6-2) topped the Chargers to stay in the hunt for the Fox Valley Conference title. Huntley trails FVC leader Prairie Ridge by one point in the standings with one game left.

Aiden Felz assisted Herrera’s goal. Jeremiah Reynolds (three saves) and Devin Concha (two) combined for the shutout.

D-C fell to 7-10 overall and 4-4 in the FVC.

Crystal Lake South 0, Cary-Grove 0 (2OT): At Cary, the Gators (10-7-1, 5-2-1) and Trojans (1-10-1, 0-7-1) played to a scoreless tie in their FVC game. Noah Dunteman had nine saves for South and Angel Apaez had 12 saves for C-G.

South trails FVC leader Prairie Ridge by three points in the conference standings.

Flag football

Jacobs 20, Freeport 18: At Rockford, the Golden Eagles scored a touchdown with 10.2 seconds remaining to defeat the Pretzels and win the Rockford East Regional championship.

Jacobs trailed 18-6 with 12:50 remaining in the second half. The Eagles scored a TD and got the 2-point conversion with 5:33 left to cut the deficit to 18-14.

Jacobs advances to the Harvard Sectional.

Girls swimming

Huntley 110, McHenry 51: At McHenry, Maribelle Moyer (200 freestyle), Kacey Laput (200 IM), Alyssa Gooden (100 free), Samantha Tam (500 free) and Carolyn Piepenbrink (100 breaststroke) won their individual races for the Raiders in an FVC dual.

Gooden, Olivia Rohde, Moyer and Laput teamed up to win the 200 free and 400 free relays.

Emma Blanken won the 50 free and 100 butterfly for McHenry. Campbell Bitterman won the 100 backstroke.

Bitterman, Blanken, Aurora Dunwoody and Hailey Axelson finished first in the 200 medley relay for McHenry.