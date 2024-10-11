Huntley fire district mourns one of its own; Lt. Ken Larsen also spent years with Woodstock Fire/Rescue

Huntley Fire Protection District Lieutenant Ken Larsen pictured here in November 2022 during a retirement ceremony for Battalion Chief David Eeg. (photo provided by Huntley Fire Protection District)

A retired Huntley Fire Protection District lieutenant who worked with the department for over 20 years died Wednesday, officials report.

Huntley Fire Protection District Lieutenant Ken Larsen retired last year “to focus on a serious health issue,” Huntley Fire Chief Scott Ravagnie said in a news release.

Purple and black bunting is hung at a Huntley fire station on Oct. 11, 2024, to mark the death of Lt. Ken Larsen. (Photo provided by Huntley Fire Protection District)

“Despite this, he continued to inspire those around him with his strength, resilience, and dedication to the community,” Ravagnie said in the release. “The Huntley Fire Protection District extends its deepest condolences to Lt. Larsen’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Larsen served as a firefighter and paramedic with the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District from 1987 to 2008 and started with Huntley in 2002. He was also an active member of the Lake Geneva Fire Department and the Illinois Task Force 1 where he served as the Division 5 Hazardous Materials Technician, according to the release. Other major career milestones include assisting with the deployment during Hurricane Ida in 2021, earning the certification of Illinois Chief Fire Officer and completing the National Fire Academy’s Managing Fire Officer Program.

“He was a beloved member of the fire service community and is remembered for his dedication, leadership, and passion for helping others,” Ravagnie said in the release.

Further details about the services and opportunities to honor Lt. Larsen’s memory will be shared in the coming days, according to the release.