Letter: Vote Libertarian for president, vice president

My activism as a Libertarian has blessed me with hundreds of new friends and led me to dozens of places I’d have never visited, and has also caused me to grow as an individual and discover an acumen for skills that I never even knew were a thing before I started.

I cast my vote for Chase Oliver earlier today; not because he is a friend of mine and whenever one of my friends is running for office that person will get my vote and support, I did it because Chase shares my values and vision for the future.

Voters in McHenry County have the opportunity to reject two bad choices by writing in Chase Oliver for president and Mike ter Maat for vice president. Those write-in votes will count; I personally filed the necessary affidavits from the candidates with the McHenry County Clerk per my duties as Secretary of the Libertarian Party of Illinois.

I urge the voters in McHenry County to not cast their ballot because of emotions like fear or hate. Study the candidates and their policy positions impartially, and vote for the right person by using reason and logic. That’s what I did today when I wrote in Chase Oliver for President.

Ken Mattes

Algonquin