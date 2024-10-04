Firefighters put out electrical fire at Lake in the Hills home within 10 minutes

A home remains habitable and no injuries were reported in an electrical fire that started in an attached garage of a home Thursday evening in Lake in the Hills, officials report.

The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District responded to a call at 6:47 p.m. Thursday to the 500 block of Bernyce Drive in Lake in the Hills for a reported garage fire in a single-family home, according to a news release made by the fire protection district.

Firefighters arrived within three minutes to smoke coming from the attached garage of the home and all occupants safely evacuated. Crews started an “aggressive fire attack” that brought the fire under control within 10 minutes, according to the release. Firefighters remained at the home to address hotspots and conduct an investigation.

District officials said the cause was determined to be electrical in nature. No damage estimate was yet available but officials said the home was inhabitable.

Fire protection districts from Carpentersville, Huntley, Crystal Lake, Barrington-Countryside along with the Lake in the Hills Police Department aided in the call.