Deadline is Tuesday for Woodstock businesses to register with the city

FILE - People shop on the historic Woodstock Square. Businesses in Woodstock are required to register with the city effective Tuesday. (Gregory Shaver Shaw Media)

Woodstock businesses have to sign up online with the city by Tuesday or face a $50 penalty.

City council members voted in February to require businesses to register, and the mandate came as part of the city’s transition to OpenGov software services.

Businesses have until Tuesday to sign up this year, and in future years will have to sign up between Jan. 1 and April 30. Woodstock is not charging for registration as long as it’s done by Tuesday. If a business doesn’t register by Tuesday, it will have to pay a $50 late fee, according to the business registration portal.

The registration portal offers two choices for businesses to register, one forbrick-and-mortar, online and home-based businesses, and the other for food trucks and other mobile vendors. In addition to levying a late fee, the city is requiring businesses to be registered before applying for any permits or licenses.

The city said the “key reasons” for the registration program include improving communication with businesses, such as getting the word out about emergencies or street shutdowns; aiding in the city’s transition to paperless operations; and collecting data to fuel economic development. Liquor and video gaming licensing, as well as seasonal outdoor seating permits are already available online, according to the portal.

Businesses still needing to register can do so on the city website.