Letter: Vote no on McHenry County Conservation District referendum

Dear McHenry County overtaxed homeowner, take notice of this property tax alert for the Nov. 5 election. Take the “NO” vote on the tax steal referendum put on the ballot by the greedy and shameless McHenry County Conservation District; most voters are totally unaware and in the dark of having more money removed from their wallet or purse.

The district is also after a huge tax increase.

Notice Of Proposed Property Tax Increase For McHenry County Conservation District. The proposed corporate and special proposed property taxes to be levied for 2024 are $13,136,463. This represents a 44.5% increase over the previous year.

Did you know that McHenry County is just one of six counties that have a conservation district.

Other property tax increases are also on the ballot, no matter how small the increase is, vote NO! Yes votes increase your property tax bills. If you live in Illinois, you are already over-taxed!

Bob Anderson

Wonder Lake