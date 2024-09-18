Missouri man charged with sex abuse of child in Wonder Lake in 2000s

A man who authorities said is facing charges in Missouri alleging he sexually abused two children has appeared in a McHenry County courtroom on similar charges involving another child in Wonder Lake stemming from around 2006.

Jacob Amadeus Lorr, 33, of Springfield, Missouri, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 9, a Class X felony, and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child younger than 9, according to the criminal complaint in the McHenry County courthouse.

Lorr appeared in an initial hearing Monday where prosecutors argued he be detained pretrial in the county jail.

However, Judge Carl Metz allowed Lorr’s release, saying he did not believe Lorr posed a threat to the alleged victim or any others. Metz told him he can only leave Illinois to go back to Missouri and address the charges pending against him there in Stone County, Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Gregorowicz said. Lorr is out of jail on bond in the Stone County case.

Assistant Public Defender David Giesinger, in arguing for Lorr’s pretrial release, noted the number of years that have transpired since the alleged acts and said Lorr scored low on a dangerousness evaluation. Lorr must follow conditions, including he have no contact with minors except his own child, be on electronic monitoring and adhere to a curfew, Giesinger said.

The McHenry County charges allege the offenses occurred sometime in 2006 or 2007, when the child was 6 or 7 years old, according to authorities. Lorr would have been about 15 or 16 years old at the time.

In Stone County, Missouri, Lorr is charged with sexually abusing two children younger than 12, according to authorities. That case led to the person in the McHenry County case coming forward, Gregorowicz said.

Though Lorr lists the Missouri address in court documents as his home, his father lives in McHenry County, where Lorr will live while he is here, attorneys said.

If he is convicted on the Class X felony he could be sentenced up to 30 years in prison and be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Lorr is due back in McHenry County court Oct. 15.