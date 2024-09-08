Woodstock’s parks master plan envisions updated ballfields; upgrades at the Square; new places to skate, bike

Woodstock Willie holds up an early spring sign to the crowd Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, during the annual Groundhog Day Prognostication on the Woodstock Square. The bandstand in the Square is targeted for repairs under a proposed parks plan. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Woodstock is asking people to weigh in on its proposed Parks Master Plan.

The plan covers short and long-term goals for the city’s parks system, and the city has been working on it for some time in collaboration with Design Workshop, a “design studio integrating landscape architecture, urban design, economics and engagement,” according to its website.

Woodstock, which does not have a separate park district, intends to adopt the plan later this fall, but members of the public have until the end of September to weigh in.

The plan breaks down some action item recommendations and assigns a variety of timeframes for achieving those items, including within one year, two to five years, five to 10 years and beyond 10 years.

Work on Woodstock Square is among the priorities outlined in the plan. In the five-to-10-year timeframe, the plan advises that the city repair and upgrade the bandstand and Spring House. Additionally, the plan suggests Woodstock should work on drainage issues near the bandstand and remove the pole in the center of the structure. The plan also recommends installing restrooms within or near the Square.

Keeping or expanding Woodstock’s foothold in the sports tournament world is another component of the plan. At Bates Park, off Route 47 on the north side of town, city should complete renovations and consider putting in a concessions stand, according to the plan. The plan also suggests moving at least two fields at Bates and two fields at Merryman Fields, next door to Woodstock North High School, to turf to help the city in the tournament market in the coming years. The plan also suggests the consideration of a field house at those parks.

Some of the first-year suggested priorities include putting in a community garden at Sonatas Park and developing relationships with homeowners associations to make sure parks and recreation needs are being met, according to the plan. It also flags Sweetwater Park on the north side as a good spot for a dog park.

The city should also keep working with Woodstock District 200 to develop a “Safe Walking Route” plan and put in a temporary ice and roller rink at AJ Olson Park in the two-to-five-year timeframe, according to the plan. In the long haul, over 10 years from now, the plan suggests thinking about adding a skating rink at Emricson Park.

Another priority includes expanding the play area at McConnell Road Park to “meet universal needs and accommodate all ages,” according to the plan. The plan breaks Woodstock down into quadrants and says McConnell Road Park is the only park in “East Woodstock.” The area covers much of the southeast side of Woodstock, is bounded by Route 47 on the west and has the train line running through it.

In the long haul, the plan recommends the city consider irrigating Bates Park ballfields and Emricson Park diamonds and add at least 100 parking spaces at Merryman Fields. The city should consider building a park in East Woodstock that’s at least 15 acres, according to the plan. Some of the amenities the city should consider in that park include water play, a skate and bike park, a dog park and a pavilion and bandstand, according to the plan.

Other long-term goals of the plan include adding electric and water utilities to the Square and connecting Ridgefield Trace, which parallels Route 14 to Crystal Lake, to the Woodstock park system. The path currently terminates at Lake Avenue on the outskirts of town.

The plan also offers suggestions on funding, including retail sales tax and user fees.

The City plans to host an open house for the plan from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at City Hall, 121 W. Calhoun Street. People can ask questions, provide feedback and learn more about the plan at the open house. Woodstock also has a survey for people to fill out about the parks master plan at surveymonkey.com/r/HGYQ78V.

Public review will close at the end of September. The plan is expected to go for approval before the Parks and Recreation Commission in early October, with the city approving it in mid-October or early November, according to city documents. The full Woodstock Parks Master Plan is available at: il-woodstock.civicplus.com/DocumentCenter/View/4107/Woodstock-Parks-and-Recreation-Draft-Plan-932024-PDF?bidId=.