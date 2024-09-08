McHenry’s Miller Riverfront Park to close to boaters for parking lot installation

McHenry County Sheriffs Office Marine Unit Deputy John Szatkowski heads to his boat to monitor boaters on the Fox River and Chain O' Lakes on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

Miller Riverfront Park, a popular launch point for those getting boats onto the Chain O′ Lakes in McHenry, will be closed to boaters from Sept. 9 to 20 while the parking lot is rebuilt.

The city expects to reopen the Fox River launch at 2900 Charles Miller Road to the public by Sept. 21, according to information released by the city.

City Parks and Recreation Director Bill Hobson said it was “all about timing.”

“We tried to hit a time for construction that would least impact the launch and the schedule of the contractor,” he said.

The McHenry City Council in March approved upgrades to the park in partnership with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office to add office space there for the department’s marine unit, in addition to three existing boat slips for county patrol boats. As bids came in higher than expected, the council voted to waive competitive bids and work with builder S.H. Freund to put in a prefabricated structure for about $460,000. Site work included moving the lighting to the outskirts of the parking lot, trimming trees and dredging the launch area, Hobson said.

Other than running a gas line from Country Club Drive to the site, the building is complete, Hobson said. The structure includes one public restroom, and a soft opening event is planned for later this month, he said.

The paving project includes the entry road and parking lot, Hobson said. The $150,000 project was funded by an Illinois Department of Natural Resources grant. Miller Riverfront Park has spots for 30 vehicles and trailers, the same number planned for after the repaving is complete.

The city sells an average of 150 launch passes to boaters annually at $150 per season for residents and $180 for nonresidents, Hobson said.