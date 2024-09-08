Crystal Lake man charged with drug possession

A 79-year-old Crystal Lake man is accused of having almost 80 grams of fentanyl and cocaine along with $21,000 cash in his home, authorities said.

Salvador Herrera-Castro, of the 300 block of Vahalla Circle, Crystal Lake, was charged with possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of fentanyl, possession of a firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification card, possession of ammunition without a FOID card and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Herrera-Castro was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop that led to a search warrant of his home, McHenry County Assistant State’s Attorney Julio Cantre said. Police found about 80 grams of fentanyl and cocaine, “multiple digital scales” with suspected cocaine residue on them and $21,000 in cash at his home, he said.

The possession with intent to deliver the drugs are two Class X felony charges against Herrera-Castro. If found guilty on all accounts, Herrera-Castro faces up to 81 years in prison.

Judge Carl Metz denied pre-trial release for Herrera-Castro on Friday, citing that drug dealing from his home presents a threat to the health and safety of the community.

“He is clearly selling this to the community and presents a real and present threat to the community at large,” Metz said.

Herrera-Castro’s attorney argued that he is a retired man who collects social security and recently underwent two major surgeries that still require medical attention.

Cantre argued that home confinement or GPS monitoring would not be effective because Herrera-Castro could still deal drugs from his home.

“He will still be able to distribute this poison,” Cantre said.

Herrera-Castro’s next court hearing is set for Sept. 20.