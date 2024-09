The McHenry County Sheriff's Office reported on Sept. 7, 2024, that this palomino mare was found near Route 173 in Harvard. The horse's owners are unknown. (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

A loose horse has been found near Harvard, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office reported in the early hours Saturday morning.

Police put out the word at about 3 a.m. that the palomino mare horse was found in an area near Route 173 near Harvard, according to the sheriff’s office. They’re trying to connect the animal with its owner.

Anyone who has lost a horse is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 815-338-2144.