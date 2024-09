A bull is loose in the Marengo area.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning Thursday afternoon that the bull got loose and was seen in vegetation between Union Road and Grant Highway in Marengo. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area and people should call the sheriff’s office at 815-338-2144 if they see the bull.

Officials did not say where the bull was penned before it got loose.

