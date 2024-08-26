Motorcycle v. SUV crash in Algonquin remains under investigation

The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, on Route 31 and Oakwood Court was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, with multiple injuries. (Photo Provided by Tonna Holtz)

The Algonquin Police Department on Monday released additional information about a crash Friday evening at Route 31 and Oakwood Court that sent a motorcyclist to a Level 1 Trauma Center.

According to a release Monday, emergency responders were called to the intersection about about 7:45 p.m. Friday. The preliminary investigation shows a grey SUV was going west on Oakwood Court and pulled onto Route 31 to turn south. The motorcyclist was heading north on Route 31 and collided with the SUV.

Officials did not say if the SUV driver was given a traffic citation in the crash.

The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District transported the motorcyclist to Mercy Hospital-Crystal Lake with serious injuries. The driver was later airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, a Level 1 Trauma Center. The SUV’s driver and passengers sustained minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene, according to the release.

The northbound lanes of Route 31 were closed from North Main Street to Linden Avenue for four hours as the crash was investigated, according to the release. The crash remains under investigation by the Algonquin Police Department, with assistance from the Kane County Crash Assistance Response Team (KCART). Anyone who witnessed the collision is encouraged to contact the Algonquin Police Department at 847-658-4531.