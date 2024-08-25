Marengo man accused of sexually abusing 2 children, ages 8 and 9, released pretrial with GPS monitoring

A Marengo man accused of sexually abusing two children, ages 8 and 9, was released from county jail Thursday pretrial with conditions including he wear a GPS and have no contact with the alleged victims.

Kyle Wolf, 34, is charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of child younger than 13 and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 13, according to jail records and Judge Justin Hansen who presided over his initial court appearance hearing.

Assistant State’s Attorney Anthony Marin argued Wolf is dangerous and should be detained in county jail while awaiting trial. He said one of Wolf’s alleged victims reported Wolf assaulted them “more than 10 times” and provided details of the alleged assaults. After the first child reported the abuse to their mother, the second child made allegations they too were being abused, Marin said.

“No children are safe around him,” Marin said, arguing GPS nor any other conditions would be effective in mitigating his dangerousness. “He is reckless and doesn’t care about others. [He] chooses the most vulnerable people.”

Assistant Public Defender David Giesinger said Wolf could be released with conditions, including GPS, that would alert police immediately should he go inside any exclusionary areas. GPS would keep the alleged victims and any other child safe. He also said he there is no information suggesting he is a danger to other children and he scored low on a dangerousness evaluation. “He stands before you innocent until proven guilty,” Giesinger told the judge.

Furthermore, Wolf works as a mechanic, which does not require he be around any children, and the mother of the alleged victims has put an order of protection in place to keep him from them, Giesinger said.

Hansen said the state met its burden by providing “specifity” of the allegations and that it is “clear and convincing” Wolf committed the alleged offenses and “he does pose a threat to the kids.” However, the judge also said there are conditions to mitigate the threat to the children and the community.

In referring to the allegations the state presented Hansen said “It goes without saying this is terrible and disgusting.” But, he has to consider the statute and that Wolf has minimal criminal history and no sexual crimes in nature. They also have a mother “who called proper authorities” upon learning of the allegations and and they have a mother who is protecting them. “I can’t find there is no condition” that would mitigate the dangerousness.

Hansen allowed Wolf to be released with a GPS with a 5-mile exclusionary area around the children’s school and home. He also ordered a sex offender evaluation and that Wolf retain employment.