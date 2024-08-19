New details emerge on crash that shut down intersection near Woodstock Sunday and injured 5 people

The person ejected from one of two vehicles involved in a rear-end crash Sunday near Woodstock was identified as a 48-year-old Harvard woman who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

She was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where she was listed in serious but stable condition, according to a release Monday from the sheriff’s office.

There were four occupants in the Toyota: a 50-year-old driver, the 48-year-old woman, a 16-year-old and a 23-year-old. The 50-year-old and the 23-year old were taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley and the 16-year-old was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry. All of their injuries were considered not life-threatening, officials said.

The 33-year-old driver of the other car involved, a Honda, which rear-ended the Toyota, was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry, also with injuries not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

The intersection of Route 47 and Charles Road, as well as the stretch of Charles Road from Route 47 to Raffel Road, was shut down until after 7 p.m. Sunday while the incident was investigated, according to officials.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District arrived on scene six minutes after the initial call, Alex Vucha, communication specialist for the district, said. They were aided on the scene by the Hebron-Alden-Greendwood Fire Protection District, Wonder Lake Fire Protection District, Woodstock Police Department, Lifenet and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, which continues the investigation.