Letter: Different in a good way

Everyone deserves a chance:

I’m a person who’s considered different, being neurologically atypical, and I’m also older, and a white male. I can’t find a job, and I’m educated and experienced, and have been on countless interviews and have submitted resumes to numerous companies. I get the interview, but don’t get anything past that, including job offers.

To companies: give everyone a chance, including people who are atypical like me. We are reliable, dependable, and make the best workers, given the proper training and support. Compared to some workers who start a job and quit after a short time on the job.

Give everyone a chance. We’re not scary. We’re different, in a good way, the best kind of different. Uniqueness is a beautiful thing. I’m unique, and unapologetically so.

Travis Hafford

Lake in the Hills