‘Mermaids’ in northern Illinois: Self-proclaimed ‘merfolk’ build community, culture – and fins

Swimming in Lake Michigan or at Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake, you might spot an iridescent fin of a mermaid in the water. These “mermaids” and “mermen” can be found across the state as the Illinois Mer-Pod community grows in popularity.

The Illinois Mer-Pod is a hobbyist group that touts more than 300 members across the state who gather for swims and beach meetups while also performing and appearing at events. Lauretta Holt of Elgin founded the group in 2018. The “merfolk” do professional photography, corporate events and birthday parties.

“It’s really uplifting and empowering for people to do things like professional photoshoots and see themselves in a different light – something that is really fantastical and creative,” she said.

Many group members have gotten into the mermaid scene for fun, as a workout and to connect with people, Holt said.

“For a lot of people, it’s a way for them to connect with themselves more deeply and have fun with a magical, fantasy side of life,” she said.

There are plenty of certifications in diving that merfolk can pursue to learn how to properly and safely swim with the wearable fins, which can weigh about 30 pounds. The Illinois Mer-Pod regularly practice swimming at public beaches and aquatic centers such as the Illinois State Beach, Lake Michigan and Sea Level Diving in Crystal Lake.

“I can’t see us doing anything but growing in the next couple of years,” Holt said. “Mermaiding as a whole is becoming something that a lot more people are interested in trying and doing.”

Illinois Mer-Pod member Raye Maron (left) with a fellow mermaid. (Photo provided by Lauretta Holt)

Holt said she loves seeing her community and mer-pod team “grow into their fins,” but her first and truest love is the act of swimming with the tail.

“That feeling of swimming in a tail, it really does connect you to the water in a way you don’t quite get in any other form of swimming,” Holt said. “It’s almost an art as you practice and get more smooth and more graceful.”

Professional mermaid performer Melanie Melendez has swam in aquarium tanks, open water and pools across the country. She has been a part of the Illinois Mer-Pod since it was first created. Her favorite type of performance is swimming in an aquarium tank, and she hopes to swim at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago someday.

Melendez said she was most surprised about the breath-holding training that is required. Merfolk start training to do tricks and perform while holding their breath for at least 30 seconds. She’s up to almost a minute now, Melendez said.

“We’re expected to breathe underwater,” she said. “We make the illusion that, at the very least, we’re like dolphins, where we can be under the water for a long period of time before we need to come up and breathe.”

Illinois Mer-Pod board member Raye Maron said she has been part of the Illinois Mer-Pod since 2020. She found mermaiding when looking for a new workout. Maron fell into the community because of the sweet and welcoming environment.

“It was definitely a new experience that I enjoy doing. It felt freeing,” she said. “The community itself is very uplifting.”

During events especially aimed at children, the members will go into character and assign themselves different roles. Maron describes herself as the “fun aunt mermaid,” and her role is the serpentine mermaid that is a reptilian freshwater mermaid.

The mermaids can be found Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Three Oak Recreation Area center in Crystal Lake for a ticketed storytime and photo event.

Mer-Pod members try out different fins at the MerCon convention. (Photo provided by Lauretta Holt)

The Illinois Mer-Pod also is hosting a convention in October called the Sunset MerCon, which aims to gather all “merfolk” and those interested in the community for a weekend of classes, games, competitions, group swims and panels. The convention will be from Oct. 4 to 6 in East Peoria. Visit the Illinois Mer-Pod website for more information at illinoismerpod.com/sunsetmercon.

“We’re an all-inclusive group,” Maron said. “There’s no gatekeeping in this type of community because we want everyone to be a part of it.”