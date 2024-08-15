Community Foundation for McHenry County names Transformational Grant recipients

The Community Foundation for McHenry County has announced the recipients of its 2024 Transformational Grants, which award $300,000 to support initiatives across the county. (Photo provided by The Community Foundation for McHenry County)

The Community Foundation for McHenry County has announced the recipients of its 2024 Transformational Grants, which award $300,000 to support initiatives across the county. The grants aim to invest in key areas, such as workforce development, housing, mental health, food insecurity and youth development, according to a news release from the foundation.

The 2024 grant recipients are:

Economic Benefit of Integrating Employment Interventions. Lead Agency: 22nd Judicial Court - Office of Special Projects. Awarded for “supporting individuals involved in the criminal justice system through Specialty Courts in McHenry County to become job market-ready and sustain their recovery,” the foundation wrote.

McHenry County Landlord Engagement Program. Lead Agency: Home of The Sparrow, Inc.. Awarded for "increasing affordable housing access for low and moderate-income households through landlord education, incentives, collaboration, and resources."

NAMI Nourish: Mobile Peer Support. Lead Agency: NAMI of McHenry County. Grant awarded for "providing free mental health support and food to the food insecure throughout McHenry County."

Youth Empower Alliance. Lead Agency: The Break. Awarded for "empowering youth to have a voice by leading critical social, emotional, and behavioral health conversations in the county through Youth Advisory Groups, culminating in a community conference."

Foundation Executive Director Amy Hernon said the foundation is “proud to support innovative initiatives” through the grant program. Each grant is for $75,000 and “underscores our commitment to addressing critical needs in McHenry County. We believe this investment will drive meaningful change and improve the quality of life for McHenry County residents,” Hernon said.

The Transformational Grants support programs designed to foster collaboration and enhance service in McHenry County

Further details on each recipient’s initiatives and their progress will be shared throughout the year at the Community Foundation’s website, thecfmc.org.

The foundation was founded in 2001 to support the county’s nonprofit groups and provides “legacy giving opportunities to our community’s donors and charitable organizations.” Its mission includes “granting resources, stewarding assets and fostering awareness.” More information is at 815-338-4483, on the website or via email at connect@thecfmc.org.