Letter: ‘Protect our democracy, vote Democratic’

Our votes remind elected officials in McHenry County and Washington, D.C., that THEY WORK FOR US! The election coming up is critically important to save our democracy and make our lives better.

We all deserve the right to good schools, to control our own bodies, to afford medication and health care, to drink clean water, to breathe clean air, to have Social Security and Medicare in our old age, and to do it all with lower taxes. Republican-enacted bills are increasingly focused on eliminating these rights.

Voters in almost half the country will face over 400 new Republican voting restrictions in the upcoming general election. Fortunately, because of our Democratic legislature here in Illinois, it’s easy to vote. To keep it that way, and protect our democracy, vote Democratic!

YOUR VOTE IS YOUR VOICE AND IT DESERVES TO BE HEARD!

Susan Rosner

Marengo